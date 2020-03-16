Cricket Ireland postpone Zimbabwe tour due to coronavirus outbreak

Ireland were due to play three T20 and three one-day internationals in Bulawayo

Ireland’s cricket tour to Zimbabwe has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Andrew Fosker/Inpho

Ireland’s limited-overs tour of Zimbabwe next month has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ireland were due to play three T20s at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on April 2nd, 4th and 5th followed by three one-day internationals at the same venue on April 8th, 10th and 12th.

Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said: “This is the only reasonable decision in the circumstances, as we all play our part in containing the spread of Covid-19.

“We have taken the advice of Irish and British governments, as well as relevant health and sports bodies, and will take a safety-first approach to our operations over the coming weeks and months.

“Apart from the players and coaches, it is the families and social circles that we are conscious of, and to tour at this point would cause unnecessary risk to the wider community.

“We pass on our thanks to all of Zimbabwe Cricket for so readily agreeing with this position, and we shall work with Zimbabwe Cricket to seek a new date for the tour when we are all in a position to plan for the future with greater certainty.”

