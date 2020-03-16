Belfast Marathon postponed from May to September 20th

Belfast has become the latest big city marathon to postpone their 2020 event until later in the year due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

Originally set for Sunday May 2nd, the Belfast organisers on Monday re-fixed the event for Sunday September 20th, with the 2020 Belfast half-marathon now postponed until Sunday February 28th, 2021.

All participants who have registered for the 2020 marathon and half marathon will automatically be transferred to the rescheduled events on the new dates.

“Currently the world is in an unprecedented situation with the global pandemic of COVID -19 and our fundamental priority is the health of everyone,” said John Allen, Chairman of Belfast City Marathon Ltd.

“We appreciate your patience since the statement was released on Friday 13th March and would like to thank all our partners and sponsors for helping us to reschedule the 2020 dates.

“As a Board of Directors we understand that you will all have many questions and would ask that you please bear with us as we work through the logistics as we prepare for our new scheduled dates. The situation is disappointing for you all after your hard weeks of training and efforts of fundraising, but we know we can stay strong and gather to celebrate your achievements on the rescheduled dates.”

Any participant who does not wish to take part (or are unable to do so) in the rescheduled events on Sunday 20th September 2020 / Sunday 28th February 2021 will be able to defer their entry to the 2021 Belfast City Marathon (due to take place on Sunday 2nd May) or 2021 Belfast City Half Marathon (due to take place on Sunday 19th September) but must let organisers know before Wednesday 1st April 2020.

Participants who do not wish to take up one of the above options can transfer their entry to someone else for either the rescheduled dates or 2021 event dates. The deadline date for this process is Monday June 1st 2020.

Last week the organisers of the Great Limerick Run also rescheduled from May to the first weekend in October in the interest of public health and Covid-19 (Coronavirus) concerns; it was scheduled to take place across the Bank Holiday weekend, as part of Riverfest between May 1st and May 4th.

The children’s fun run will be rescheduled to Saturday, October 3rd, with the marathon, mini-marathon and six mile run set for the following day, Sunday, October 4th.

For the time being the Cork City Marathon is still set for Monday May 31st: in a statement, the organisers have said they are continually monitoring the situation.

“At present, all preparations for this year’s marathon are going ahead as normal. Our absolute priority is the health and safety of all involved - our participants, volunteers and supporters. We are monitoring developments closely and on a daily basis.

“We will be guided by advice from authorities such as the World Health Organisation, the National Public Health Emergency Team and the Health Service Executive, and by our own Health and Safety team. If there is any change in our position, updates will be issued as soon as possible.”