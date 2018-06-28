Conlan keen for rematch against Olympic opponent Nikitin

Featherweight to make pro home debut in Belfast on Saturday
Michael Conlan talks at a press conference ahead of his fight against Brazilian Adeilson Dos Santos in Belfast on Saturday night. Photograph: Jonathan Porter/Inpho/Presseye

Michael Conlan talks at a press conference ahead of his fight against Brazilian Adeilson Dos Santos in Belfast on Saturday night. Photograph: Jonathan Porter/Inpho/Presseye

 

The Olympic Games continue to play on the mind of Ireland’s only male amateur world champion Michael Conlan.

The Belfast featherweight’s homecoming bout against Brazilian Adeilson Dos Santos takes place on Saturday night in Belfast’s SSE Arena.

But Conlan is already calling out his Olympic medal nemesis, Vladimir Nikitin, who he hopes to fight some time next year.

The bloodied Russian, who ended Conlan’s Rio hopes in 2016 in the most controversial of circumstances after which the 26-year-old called amateur boxing “corrupt”, has signed professional papers with the Top Rank organisation.

“I want that rematch with Vladimir Nikitin who got that decision in the Olympics and now Top Rank have signed him, it will happen,” said Conlan on Thursday.

“They went out of their way to sign him because it has to happen.”

The 26-year-old has not boxed professionally in Belfast, his 7-0 with five KOs record coming in the US and Australia.

“I’m delighted to be back. It is a long time since I have boxed here and getting in front of that crowd will be a huge buzz. Once I walk out there it is game time and I’m ready to go. I have had support from all over the world since Rio,” added Conlan.

“Top Rank have done a great job and made New York feel home from home.”

It is widely agreed that Dos Santos is the toughest opponent Conlan has faced and a lot of eyes will be on how he deals with the greater threat from a boxer who last year fought for the World Boxing Organisation World Super Bantamweight title, losing by KO to Jessie Magdaleno.

“Dos Santos is a big puncher who is dangerous when he throws hooks and it’s a step up,” said Conlan.

“If I was fighting a nobody fans wouldn’t come. I will have an assassin’s mentality and will be destructive. There’s hype around me but I won’t let it get to my head.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.