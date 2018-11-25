Cilic beats Pouille as Croatia claim second Davis Cup title

Marin Cilic clinched Croatia’s second Davis Cup title as he beat France’s Lucas Pouille 7-6 (3) 6-3 6-3 to give his side a decisive 3-1 lead in the final at Lille’s Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday.

The powerful world number seven was relentless as he snuffed out any hope of a famous French fightback -– giving Pouille little chance of sending the final into a fifth rubber.

Pouille, 24, did not have a single break point and despite pushing Cilic hard in the first set, he lost the last four points of the tiebreak and never threatened a comeback.

Cilic wasted four set points when Pouille battled back from 0-40 down at 2-5 in the second set but with his own serve rock-solid he calmly moved into a two-set lead.

The mainly French crowd of 22,000 kept roaring their support for Pouille, but it was the Croatia contingent, decked out in their distinctive red and white chequerboard, who would soon be celebrating.

Cilic broke for a 3-2 lead in the third set and then closed in for the kill when Pouille served at 3-5. The Frenchman saved two match points from 0-40 but Cilic would not be denied and finished it off with a lob.

The 30-year-old was immediately swamped by his team-mates as Croatia emulated their triumph of 2005.

Croatia’s win will enter the history books as the last final played before the 118-year-old team competition gets a revamp. Next November a new format will see 18 teams assemble in Madrid for a World Cup-style event to decide the champions.