Funeral of strongman Pa O’Dwyer to take place in Co Limerick

British former champion has set up fund to support family of ‘Limerick Lion’

Pa O’Dwyer: The Limerick father of three, five-time holder of the Ireland’s Strongest Man title, died on Saturday at age 40. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Katie Mellett
Tue Jan 06 2026 - 11:282 MIN READ

The funeral of Irish strongman Pa O’Dwyer is due to take place in Co Limerick on Wednesday.

Funeral Mass will be held at St Mary’s Church in Rathkeale at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Monagea cemetery.

Known as “the Limerick Lion,” Mr O’Dwyer died suddenly on Saturday at the age of 40.

His death notice on RIP.ie states that he is “forever loved and deeply missed by his partner Layna, his children Sienna, Rocco and Freddy, his parents Lena and Seanie, his brothers and sisters Siobhan, Kris, Sean and Liam, grandparents Sean and Chris Kelly, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, his many friends, team-mates, sponsors and all who were inspired by his kindness, humour and strength”.

The father of three held the title of Ireland’s strongest man five times and was the second Irishman to win the UK’s strongest man.

He had more than 654,000 followers on Instagram.

On X, (formerly Twitter) Limerick Fire and Rescue paid tribute to Mr O’Dwyer, a former Newcastle West firefighter.

On Facebook, the Irish Strength Association said Mr O’Dwyer was a “legend in strength sports” in Ireland.

“Pa will be a massive loss to the strength community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

British strongman Eddie Hall set up a GoFundMe page in support of Mr O’Dwyer’s family which has so far raised more than €190,000.

In the online post, Mr Hall said: “I’m fundraising for Pa O’Dwyer because he deserves to be paid back for all he has given us in this world. He’s made us all laugh. He’s made all think. He’s made us all better people in some way through his bigger than life character.”

Mr Hall said the money will help to pay for his friend’s memorial service and to support his family.

