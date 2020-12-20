Canelo Alvarez dominates Callum Smith to take middleweight titles

Mexican’s first bout since 2019 went all the way but resulted in a unanimous decision

Canelo Alvarez punches Callum Smith during their super middleweight title bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom via Getty Images

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez added the WBA and WBC super-middleweight titles to his collection by unanimous decision after a dominant performance over Liverpool’s Callum Smith.

The Mexican, in his first bout since November 2019, started strong against Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and pressed home the advantage over 12 rounds with two judges scoring it 119-109 in favour of Canelo and the other 117-111.

Alvarez is now a four-division world champion and boasts a 54-1-2 record, taking Smith’s WBA strap, and his undefeated record, and the vacant WBC title.

The 30-year-old last tasted defeat against Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013 and had since seen off Smith’s brother Liam in 2016 to take the WBO light middleweight title.

Speaking after the fight, he told DAZN: “My respects for Callum Smith, but as everyone labels me I’m the best in the world and it’s for something.

“This is one of the best nights for me, I have conquered the unified titles. One of the greatest nights I’ve had and I will go for more.”

And, in a message for Gennady Golovkin, who he beat in 2018, he said: “My short-term goal is to unify all titles at 168 pounds. Whoever’s there, let’s go get them.”

Alvarez and the Kazakh drew in 2017 and the Mexican scored a narrow win in Las Vegas a year on, and there is now speculation a trilogy may be on the cards.

Smith boasted a height and seven-and-a-half-inch reach advantage over Alvarez but the Mexican superstar was undaunted at being the smaller man, having beaten taller and rangier fighters on a number of occasions in the past.

Smith said: “I’m devastated. Listen, I never wanted to lose, I came here to win. It wasn’t my night.

“I don’t feel as dominant at 168 as I used to be.

“It could have been a better version of me tonight ... he performed and was the better man.”

