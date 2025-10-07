Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Jack Chambers willpublish the budget this afternoon. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photo

It’s budget day at last. This year it looks to be the tightest budget for a number of years, but will the Government have a rabbit to pull out of its hat? Here is what we expect so far, while our reporters ask a number of people what they want from the Government this year.

Here is how The Irish Times will be covering the event, while in his column, Hugh Linehan looks at how the budget has changed as media has changed.

Also on the budget, the Government would have to spend more than €3 billion next year just to maintain existing levels of day-to-day service before any new policy measures are announced in Tuesday’s budget, the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) has said. Ian Curran reports.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan looks at the rise of “buy now, pay later” and all the problems it can bring, while Dominic Coyle answers a reader question on whether parents are able to help children buy a property together.

Cantillon meanwhile looks at what the “reform” in Department of Public Expenditure and Reform actually means, while also assessing the state of Irish Ferries parent ICG.

Pretax profits at the UK nursing home group owned by three of Ireland’s best-known businessmen last year increased by 44 per cent to £54.8 million (€63.18 million). Gordon Deegan has seen the accounts.

A company owned by Irish band U2 recorded a €1.4 million loss last year, bringing accumulated losses to €25.4 million. Hugh Dooley reports.

Energia Group’s owner, US investment firm I Squared, has agreed to sell the Irish power company to French private equity firm Ardian in a deal said to be worth more than €2.5 billion. Joe Brennan reports.

JP Morgan, the largest bank in the US, has named Irishman Conor Hillery as co-chief executive of the group’s operations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Joe has the story.

