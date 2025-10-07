Connacht squad boost gives Stuart Lancaster cause for optimism ahead of Cardiff clash

Stuart Lancaster’s squad has had a boost in advance of Connacht’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Cardiff with their international players all available and ready for a return to action.

As a result “everyone is champing at the bit”, he said. Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen are “flying”, while the squad is also boosted with the return of Finn Treacy, Byron Ralston and Josh Ioane.

Add in Hugh Gavin, Matthew Devine and backrow player Sean O’Brien, and Lancaster has good reason to be optimistic that Connacht could nail another win when they make their first visit of the season on Saturday to Arms Park.

“I’m lucky our injuries are low at the moment,” he said. “I think the benefits of the preseason, with the young lads as well stepping up and growing, has meant training has become very competitive, and rightly so because everyone wants to play.”

It is a scenario that gives Lancaster confidence when facing a team that is a “tricky” opponent.

“They are strong on identity, being in Cardiff, and the history of the club and the challenges they face in Welsh rugby at the moment – it makes them hard to beat,” Lancaster said.

With a well-organised defence, a strong backrow that “has only got stronger with Taine Basham arriving” and an “attractive attacking style”, the home side boasts multiple threats in attack, defence and the ruck, he said.

“They have plenty of flair, it’s the DNA of Welsh teams to play like that, and Matt Sherratt [former head coach] would have coached that,” Lancaster said.

“They’ve had a change in coach, but it doesn’t seem to have diminished their motivation. My personal experience playing against them, home and away, it’s never easy. Going down there and playing against their home support – and obviously with a whole lot going on in Welsh rugby – there is a whole lot of motivation, irrespective of last season.”

Separately, Lancaster, a former England coach, paid tribute to England player Lewis Moody, who at the age of 47 has been diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

“He is one of the most respected players that England has ever produced. His commitment to the game, what he gave as a captain of England. We didn’t overlap, but nearly did,” he said.

“When I first saw it, it takes you back and you read the headline and the mental toughness showed by him, his wife and children was incredible.

“It’s devastating for every involved in sport, but there are a lot of people out there who also suffer from it who never played sport to a high level.”

Lancaster believes there is an increasing awareness of the disease in the game.

“[We are in a] miles better place in terms of head contact, process and how we manage those situations. Games are one thing, but also the training sessions,” he said.

“I am very mindful of how we manage players. It has changed how we train and manage players.”

Lancaster said the thoughts of Connacht Rugby went out to Moody’s family. “It is definitely one of those moments that really rocks you,” he said.