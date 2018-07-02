Angling Notes: Sponsorship programme to prove a significant boost

Beneficiaries of this year’s sponsorship programme which supports angling events and initiatives across the country were revealed at a launch recently by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

The scheme will support 63 events and a further 10 juvenile and women’s events to be held overseas, to the overall value of €30,000. Focus will centre on those who help grow Ireland’s angling tourism product and support novice anglers.

Assistance will also be forthcoming from IFI staff along with promotional support and use of biosecurity equipment to prevent the spread of invasive species.

The programme will support 19 international events to be held in Ireland; 10 teams travelling overseas; 28 coaching/juvenile events; 14 national and local events, and two seminars.

Applications to the scheme were invited back in January from anglers, angling clubs and organisations nationwide and over 100 applications were received for this year’s programme.

IFI’s Suzanne Campion, said: “With Ireland having some of the best wild fisheries in Europe, our sponsorship programme will support angling clubs and groups nationwide to offer local events which engage domestic anglers, overseas anglers and those who are about to cast for the first time.”

Learn to float

Learn to float – a message from the RNLI. Around 190 people drown in Irish and UK waters every year. Most of these can be prevented. If you find yourself in trouble in cold water, stay calm and remember to float – it may save your life!

The RNLI’s advice is to float on your back for a short time to regain control of your breathing.

Mike Tipton MBE, Professor of Human and Applied Physiology at Portsmouth University, and world leading expert in cold water shock, explains: “The instinctive human reaction on immersion in cold water is a potential killer as this can cause panic and thrashing around, increasing the chances of breathing in water. This also lets trapped air escape from clothing, reducing buoyancy.

“Although it’s counter intuitive, the best immediate course of action is to fight your instinct and float on your back. Once you’ve gained control of your breathing you can swim to safety, call for help, or continue to float until help arrives.

Proposal for new catch control bye-laws on River Severn in Wales

A 12-week consultation is underway on proposals for new catch control bye-laws for salmon fishing on the Welsh side of the River Severn. Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is making the proposals in response to the dramatic decline in stocks of salmon and sea trout in Welsh rivers.

While the situation on the Severn does not give the same cause for concern as many other Welsh rivers, some important existing byelaws expire in December and these proposals are necessary to ensure stocks are protected.

The request entails all salmon to be returned before June 16th, and the cessation of bait fishing before 16th June. Also, the ban of some fishing hooks and trebles to improve the ease of catch and release and increase survival rates.

These proposals mirror the Environment Agency’s recent consultation on the English bank of the river and would remain in place for 10 years. Details on how people can have their say can be found at naturalresources.wales/RiverSevernByelaws.

McDonnell Cup on Lough Sheelin

The McDonnell Cup will be held on Lough Sheelin on Saturday, August 11th from Kilnahard Pier on a catch and release basis. Measures will be provided for boats with the cup awarded to the longest fish. The competition is open to club members but membership is available on the day. Fishing is from 11am till 6pm.

Lough Sheelin Trout Protection Association will be hosting a youth angling day on Saturday, July 21st. For further details on both events, contact Thomas Lynch at 087-913 2033.

Claret Bumble Hopper

The Claret Bumble Hopper is a good all-round favourite for brown trout and sea trout. Contact fly-tyer Jimmy Tyrrell at irishflycraft@gmail.com or 086-845 1257 to avail of the pattern.

angling@irishtimes.com