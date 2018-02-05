Angling Notes: First salmon of year caught on river Drowes

The first salmon of 2018 in Ireland was caught last Tuesday from the Point of the Meadow Pool on the river Drowes by fisheries manager Bill Likely from Kinlough, Co Leitrim. The sea liced 3.4kg (7.5lb) fish was taken on a Black and Gold Rapala lure and landed shortly before 1pm.

“I have fished the Drowes for over 30 years and this is my first time to catch the first salmon of the year in Ireland,” he said. The salmon will be served at the Fox’s Lair in Bundoran this Friday (Feb 9th) and proceeds from the evening will go to North West Hospital.

Specimens caught

The Irish Specimen Fish Committee report has been distributed to all anglers who submitted claims in 2017. Highlight of the year was undoubtedly Ian Mulligan’s new Irish record golden grey mullet weighing 1.29kg at Rosscarbery, Co Cork, on July 4th. The fish surpassed the existing record by just .09kg set by Stephen O’Neill in 2014 in Cork Harbour.

Ian Mulligan from Dublin with his record-breaking Rosscarbery golden grey mullet.

The report also details information on 422 specimens caught during 2017. The main species on the sea front comprised of smooth hound and spurdog, and carp dominated in the coarse category. All fish caught were weighed, measured and released.

Hard copies of the colour report are available free of charge from Inland Fisheries Ireland offices nationally or irish-trophy-fish.com.

Awards Day will be held in the Clayton Hotel (near Dublin Airport) at 2.30pm on Saturday, February 17th. Irish anglers due awards are invited to attend.

Fish stock

Minister with responsibility for the Inland Fisheries sector Seán Kyne has announced the commencement of fish stock management operations on the Owenriff catchment, near Oughterard, Co Galway, to protect and restore trout stocks recently impacted by the introduction of pike to the catchment.

Fisheries staff will commence an intensive effort at reducing the number of pike in the catchment over the coming year. While pike cannot be completely eradicated, the project will reduce numbers to a level where they are not impacting on salmonid stocks.

It is expected that ongoing maintenance operations will be required in future years to help maintain the trout population.

“The Owenriff catchment is one of the most important spawning and nursery tributaries of Lough Corrib. Previous scientific studies have shown it contributed 15 per cent of the wild trout found in Corrib, and each year thousands of wild trout and salmon migrate upstream to spawn.

“I am committed to protecting and rehabilitating the system and welcome IFI’s stock management plan which I have asked to be implemented immediately,” Mr Kyne said.

In tandem with the stock management plan, IFI is also preparing an Owenriff Fish Population Rehabilitation Plan which aims to ensure trout stocks and habitats are restored and protected, thereby providing the best opportunities for a successful trout population.

Survey results are currently being compiled and will be available shortly at fisheriesireland.ie.

Connacht Angling Council (CAC) has given a warm welcome to the announcement that efforts are to be made to rehabilitate trout and salmon populations in the Owenriff river.

However, it has stressed the Minister must now press IFI to deal with the threat posed by pike to wild brown trout in all of the great western loughs.

CAC chairperson Martin Kinneavy said: “Minister Kyne must do all in his power to ensure that these world-famous wild brown trout fisheries are protected by law from pike so they can reach their full trout angling potential, and that stream-enhancement programmes are also put in place.”

Angling Expo

Don’t miss this year’s Ireland Angling Expo in the National Show Centre in Swords, Co Dublin, on Saturday, February 17th and Sunday, February 18th, 2018.

Charity competition

Waterford Trout Anglers’ Association is holding its annual charity competition at Knockaderry Reservoir on Saturday, March 3rd, in aid of the RNLI (Dunmore East Lifeboat). The event is always a great fun day and there’s always the chance of a trout from 1kg to double figures!

Entry is €30 and limited to the first 30 entrants with fishing from 10am to 4pm on a catch-and-release basis. Forms can be downloaded from Waterford fly fishing on Facebook. The club will have a stand at the angling show in Swords, Co Dublin and looks forward to meeting anglers young and old.

