Tentative ceasefire between Iran and Israel appears to hold

Donald Trump expressed frustration at Iran-Israel ceasefire violations, by dropping the 'F' word when being questioned by media on the White House lawn.

A tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding up yesterday evening, after initial accusations from both sides of violations in the hours after it came into force.

United States president Donald Trump put pressure on Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu publicly and privately to stick to the brokered ceasefire agreement.

Over the course of the day, Mr Trump issued several demands on his social media platform Truth Social, directing Israel to refrain from striking Iran.

Israel and Iran traded accusations that the other had violated the terms of the truce, in the 12-day war that had threatened to destabilise the Middle East. After a small number of early instances of alleged violations, the ceasefire between the two sides appeared to hold.

READ MORE

Israeli solders survey the destruction following an Iranian missile attack in Bat Yam, Israel, on Tuesday, June 24th, 2025. US president Donald Trump lashed out at Israel and Iran for launching attacks after he had announced a ceasefire. Photograph: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv/The New York Times

The tensions in the Middle East and the shaky ceasefire were expected to feature prominently in the discussions of leaders at a Nato military summit in the Netherlands.

Speaking before travelling to the summit, Mr Trump described Israel and Iran as two countries “that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f**k they’re doing”.

In a statement, Mr Netanyahu’s office said Iran had launched three missiles at Israeli territory in the hours after the ceasefire was due to come into effect.

“In response to Iran’s violations, the Air Force destroyed a radar installation near Tehran. Pursuant to the conversation between president Trump and prime minister Netanyahu, Israel has refrained from additional attacks,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said he ordered the military to respond “forcefully” to ceasefire breaches, sparking concerns the deal had collapsed.

Mr Trump, who arrived at the Huis ten Bosch Royal Palace for a dinner with other heads of state on Tuesday evening, seemed confident the two sides would adhere to the truce, following his phone call with Mr Netanyahu.

In an online post, the US president said “both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the War equally! It was my great honour to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capabilities, and then, STOP THE WAR.”

The conflict began on June 13th when Israel launched a sustained bombing campaign, which it said was necessary to curtail Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons.

Iran retaliated with its own barrage of missiles, many of which were prevented from hitting their intended targets, due to Israel’s sophisticated Iron Dome air defence system.

Mr Netanyahu’s government succeeded in getting the US to support the campaign, resulting in Mr Trump ordering US bombers to strike three Iranian nuclear facilities at the weekend. The full extent of the damage, particularly to Iran’s underground Fordow site seen as key to its nuclear programme, remains unclear.

On Monday, Iran choreographed an attack on a US military base in Qatar, as a largely symbolic response to the US strikes on its nuclear facilities. It was reported that Iran had signalled the attack with the US and Qatar beforehand, and no US personnel were injured.

The number of casualties from Israeli air strikes in Iran has been hard to determine. The regime reported at least 610 had been killed and more than 4,700 wounded. Israel has said 28 people were killed by Iranian strikes.

Irish diplomats helped a further two Irish citizens to leave Iran on Friday and three Irish citizens were assisted in leaving Israel, according to Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris.