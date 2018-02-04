Mageean makes third place in Women’s Mile in New York

Colleen Quigley pips team-mate Kate Grace to first place at star-laden Millrose Games

Ian O'Riordan

Ciara Mageean: only making a select number of appearances on the indoor circuit, as she prepares for the Commonwealth Games in August. Photograph: Sasa Pahic Szabo/Inpho



 

Ciara Mageean made a brief stop-off on the indoor circuit to finish third in the women’s mile at a jam-packed, star-laden 2018 Millrose Games in New York.

Unfortunately, Mageean’s performance in the women’s mile didn’t match some of the fastest races of the night, Colleen Quigley getting the better of American team-mate Kate Grace 4:30.05 to 4:30.08, with Mageean third in 4:30.99.

The Down woman is only making a select number of appearances on the indoor circuit, as she prepares for the Commonwealth Games in August. In the college mile, Tipperary’s Sean Tobin ran 3:58.28 to finish third.

At home, Thomas Barr also had a brief flirt with the indoor season with a specially staged 400m hurdles race at the AI Games in Abbotstown. Barr clocked 50.53 seconds in what was not an official indoor event. Sarah Healy also ran an excellent 4:16.03 to break Mageean’s Irish Youth and Under-20 indoor record.

At the Karlsruhe International meeting in Germany, Phil Healy continued her excellent start to the indoor season by taking second in the 400m in 52.67; the Cork woman has already qualified for next month’s World Indoor championships in Birmingham.

