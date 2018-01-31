‘Grid girls’ will no longer be used in Formula One

Organisers choose to end practice as it is ‘clearly at odds with modern-day societal norms’
A grid girl smiles prior to the Formula One Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Russia in April 2017. Photograph: Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA

A grid girl smiles prior to the Formula One Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Russia in April 2017. Photograph: Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA

 

Walk-on “grid girls” will no longer be used before Formula One races, the sport’s organisers have announced.

In a move which mirrors the Professional Darts Corporation’s decision to end the long-established practice of women escorting players to the stage, Formula One will no longer use grid girls from this coming season.

“Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport,” Seán Bratches, managing director of commercial operations at Formula One, said in a statement.

“While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula One Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern-day societal norms.

“We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula One and its fans, old and new, across the world.”

The changes will also apply to other races which take place on Grand Prix weekends.

Other sports still employ women under the guise of entertaining the crowd before and during events.

Boxing and UFC both have “ring girls”, who let the crowd know which round is coming up by holding up numbered cards, generally while wearing revealing outfits.

Cheerleaders are prevalent in American sports, with teams and franchises having their own professional cheerleading squads.

Cycling is another sport which traditionally uses “podium girls” to pose with race winners and plant a kiss on their cheeks.

However, the Tour Down Under scrapped the use of podium girls last year and the Tour de Yorkshire instead chose to celebrate successful local businesswomen.

Cyclist Peter Sagan caused uproar in 2013 when he was pictured pinching the bottom of a podium girl after a Tour de France stage. – PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.