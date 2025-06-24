Dublin’s work rate and goals key in Limerick upset

Dublin’s Paddy Smyth, without a hurley, attempts to block down Aaron Gillane of Limerick during the All-Ireland SHC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

In a seismic shock at Croke Park, Dublin stunned Limerick with a 2-24 to 0-28 victory in their All-Ireland quarter-final. The game’s major turning point came early: Chris Crummey’s 14th-minute red card for a high challenge on Gearóid Hegarty.

Remarkably, it was Dublin, not Limerick, who responded more effectively, outscoring the Shannonsiders 0-10 to 0-5 during the 20-minute period that followed.

Dublin’s strong start

Limerick’s turnovers were scattered across midfield and defence, often from contested puckouts and failed clearances. Their lack of turnovers in attacking zones reflects their struggle to move the ball through the thirds. Throw-ins, blocks and hooks further highlight a loss of rhythm, particularly after Crummey’s red card when Dublin raised their intensity.

READ MORE

Dublin, despite being a man down, had a tighter cluster of turnovers in the middle third. Their work rate meant they often immediately contested for second possession, and several of these instances led to point-scoring turnovers. Their higher press forced Limerick into uncharacteristic errors, with the central channel particularly disrupted by Dublin’s compact shape and aggression in the tackle.

Dublin won more turnovers in central areas than Limerick in the first half

Dublin dominated their puckouts, winning clean possession in the middle third and recovering breaks with impressive organisation. With 14 men, they still broke even on long puckouts, targeting Barry Nash’s flank effectively. Limerick offered little disruption, winning only a few clean or broken balls. After Crummey’s red card, Limerick stuck with a zonal setup instead of using a sweeper, which proved costly.

Even after losing a man, Dublin’s puckout strategy, first touch, and intensity were vastly superior. Limerick’s zonal defence failed to press up on Dublin’s middle-third pockets, allowing the Dubs to build up with confidence and get their shots off. In total Dublin had 27 shots in the first half, scoring 15, a 55% efficiency in front of goal.

Dublin's shot efficiency wasn't fantastic but their successful puckout strategy helped them to create plenty of chances

Below we see Conor Burke (0-5), who was allowed to move forward at will in both halves and score from long range.

Conor Burke got five points, this one under very little pressure

Uncharacteristic errors

In contrast, Limerick looked flat and tentative, lacking their trademark physical dominance and failing to deliver accurate ball to their half forwards. In the picture below, we see Sean Finn overhit a pass to Tom Morrissey, which was symptomatic of their overall performance.

Sean Finn had time to look up and pick his pass

In the next screen shot, the ball is now caught by Conor McHugh and the turnover leads to another scoring opportunity for Dublin.

But Finn's delivery was poor, flying over Tom Morrissey's head

Despite being down to 14 men after the 14th minute, Dublin executed an intelligent puckout strategy, ensuring they retained momentum. Their shot selection and puckout retention underpinned their half-time lead and laid the foundation for victory.

The red card actually marked the start of Dublin’s most productive phase. In the 10-minute spell that followed, Dublin outscored Limerick by 7 points to 3, flipping the momentum of the game entirely.

Limerick's lost a lot of their puckouts that went long, while Dublin's defence helped keep the score down with hooks and blocks

Dublin goals wrestle back control

Limerick briefly took the lead on 51 minutes (0-19 to 0-18) after a four-point run in which Aidan O’Connor and Adam English impressed. However, two goals from John Hetherton and Cian O’Sullivan in quick succession exploited Limerick’s defensive vulnerability, and swung momentum back to Dublin. Hetherton created chaos inside and was an important outlet for the Dublin attack.

John Hetherton's wonderful goal put Dublin back in front after a push by Limerick

Tactically, Limerick never exploited their numerical advantage. They often allowed Dublin to play through the press, especially on puckouts, and failed to sustain pressure. While their shooting efficiency improved in the second half, they ultimately came up short — two points off their usual 30-point target. Dublin’s win was built on composure, resilience, and leadership from Burke and Seán Currie.

Despite the extra man, Limerick left space for Dublin on puckouts. Ronan Hayes found room here, leading to the second goal.

A late Limerick surge closed the gap, but Currie’s long-range frees and solid defending secured the result. Dublin’s varied and effective second-half puckouts, supported by a strong midfield press, maintained their rhythm and denied Limerick momentum.

Meanwhile, the shot map (left panel) illustrates Dublin’s high shot volume and variation, including two well-taken goals. While not all were chances were converted, their relentless threat stretched Limerick’s defence and forced them to commit numbers backward, limiting their transitional play.

Dublin continued to pass up chances going forward, but the goals and their excellent puckouts carried them to victory

Brennan’s save defined Limerick’s second half

Seán Brennan made a brilliant save from Aaron Gillane with 10 minutes to go to help Dublin stay in front

In the second half, Dublin dropped off Limerick’s puckouts (green nodes below), but their defensive structure blocked goal routes. Limerick were forced into tighter angles (white nodes), and when they did break through, Dublin’s 1v1 defending stood strong — with key interventions from Bellew, Smyth, and Hayes. The black nodes (blocks/hooks) reflect Dublin’s resilience in shutting down a tired Limerick.

Limerick went short from their puckouts as Dublin stepped off, while Dublin's defence made key blocks close to goal

Despite their improved second half, Limerick failed to capitalise on Dublin’s red card. Their passive zonal defence persisted, and Declan Hannon’s impact was limited when introduced. Dublin’s goals proved decisive in a win built as much on character as their sensible tactical approach.

Jeffrey Lynskey managed Galway to three All-Ireland minor hurling titles. He is also a former Galway under-20 manager and is currently an MSc student in Sports Performance Analysis at Setu Carlow.