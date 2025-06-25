Average price of a second-hand home in Dublin pushes past €600,000 barrier

There has been an increase of listings in Dublin's second-hand housing market recently. Photograph: Getty Images

The average price of a second-hand home in Dublin has reached €600,047, according to a new report from estate agent DNG. Nationally, the average price of a home increased to €313,453.

The average price of second-hand properties in Ireland, excluding Dublin, rose 4.7 per cent in the first half of the year. This compared to 3 per cent in the capital.

In the past 12 months, Dublin has seen a marginally slower rate of house price inflation than the rest of the country, as measured by the DNG national price gauge. While Dublin saw an increase in the average second-hand home price of 8 per cent during the period, the average price across the other counties rose by 8.7 per cent.

This is broadly in line with Residential Property Price Index figures released in the past week, which found that in the year to April 2025, property prices in Dublin rose by 6.2 per cent and prices outside Dublin were up by 8.6 per cent.

READ MORE

However, the Daft.ie second-quarter report on home prices found that listed home prices were, on average, 12.3 per cent higher in the second quarter of the year than in the same period in 2024.

Apartments in Dublin experienced a 7 per cent increase in average price in the 12 months to June 2025. This rate, however, was significantly faster than the same period one year previously, during which apartment prices rose by 4.2 per cent.

Outside of Dublin, house prices were at their highest in the mid-east of the country, with an average house price in June of €439,289. This is an increase of 6.7 per cent in the past year and 4.1 per cent in the first half of 2025.

The southeast saw the average price of a house rise 8.6 per cent in annual terms and 5.1 per cent in the first six months of 2025, making it the third highest region at €357,660.

The highest regional house-price growth was in the mid-west, which saw prices grow 10.4 per cent in the past year. However, with house prices there standing at €291,160, it remains below the national average.

The region with the lowest average housing price is the border region, which rose slightly by 3.7 per cent to €242,426.

DNG director of research, Paul Murgatroyd, said the housing market “continues to be characterised by an excess of demand over supply”, noting that housing prices “continue to climb as a result”.

He added: “That said, however, there has been a welcome increase in the number of homes coming for sale in the Dublin second-hand market in recent months. While this has served to dampen the rate of price growth somewhat, demand has remained robust, particularly from first-time buyers keen to get on the property ladder.”

[ What will €299,000 buy in counties Clare and Wexford?Opens in new window ]

First-time buyers made up the majority of people purchasing second-hand properties through DNG, accounting for 54 per cent of buyers in the first six months of the year.

An additional 19 per cent of home buyers were existing homeowners trading up in the market, with just 5 per cent buying in order to trade down.

Keith Lowe, chief executive of DNG, noted there were “12 per cent more homes being advertised for sale” in Dublin in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, which he said “will be good news for those looking to buy”. However, he added it was “not such positive news for tenants who are likely to see less rental stock available and higher rents”.