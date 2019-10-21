Angling Notes: Call out for youth groups and schools to join angling initiative

More than 250 young people took part in a novice fishing programme during the summer organised by the Dublin Angling Initiative (DAI). The initiative aims to promote, develop and improve angling among children and young people in the greater Dublin area.

Youth clubs, community groups and schools took part in the programme which catered for the complete novice to the more advanced angler with exposure to the different types of fishing.

Communities in Tallaght, Darndale and Blanchardstown tried the sport for the first time and enjoyed fishing lessons, trips and family days. In addition, fishing presentations and tours provided an insight into fish, their habitat, conservation measures and even good fishing locations.

The DAI has operated in communities for over 20 years with many young people progressing to become skilled and experienced anglers. This year, the initiative will extend into the autumn season with national and secondary school groups invited to apply, alongside youth clubs, community groups and associations.

Brian Beckett, IFI’s director of eastern river basin district, said: “We are still welcoming applications from groups who may wish to join the programme for the autumn season which will be running for October and November.”

Mia Cass from Neighbourhood Youth Project, Blanchardstown with Rory Keatinge of DAI during a fishing trip to Rathbeggan Lake.

Interested groups should contact DAI co-ordinator rory.keatinge@fisheriesireland.ie or 087-614 2906. All requests will be subject to availability as places are limited.

Court news

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has prosecuted three businesses and landowners in the Lough Sheelin and river Camlin catchments for the discharge of harmful substances to nearby watercourses.

Kiernan Milling of Granard, Co Longford was convicted in Longford District Court for discharge of effluent in to the river Camlin catchment. He was ordered to pay €2,441.65 in fines and costs for breaches under the 1959 Fisheries Consolidation Act.

In Virginia District Court, Patrick Kiernan was convicted and ordered to pay €2,900 in fines and costs for the discharge of effluent to the Kildorragh river, part of the Lough Sheelin catchment.

In Virginia District Court. John Lynch, Mountnugent, Co Cavan, was ordered to pay €2,500 in fines and costs for allowing discharge of deleterious matter into the Schoolhouse river, part of the Lough Sheelin catchment.

In a fourth case at Longford District Court, Derek Moorehead was ordered to pay €500 to a wildlife charity in relation to discharges to a tributary of the Camlin river.

Lough Sheelin is one of the most important brown trout angling locations in Ireland, while the river Camlin is an important spawning and nursery location for Lough Ree brown trout.

Amanda Mooney, IFI’s director of Shannon river basin district, said: “Pollution events in the spawning and nursery tributaries along these catchments can threaten indigenous fish populations. The maintenance of the aquatic habitat is vital if we are to sustain and enable wild fish populations to thrive.”

Mooney added: “Angling for brown trout in lakes in the Inny catchment and Lough Ree generates important economic activity for rural communities and any impact on fish populations in the area may also have negative impact in this regard.”

Members of the public can report suspected pollution or poaching incidents to IFI’s 24-hour confidential hotline on 1890 34 74 24.

