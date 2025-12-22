Former Tory councillor in UK charged alongside five others with sexual offences against his wife

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the prosecution of Philip Young and five other men. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A former Tory councillor has been charged with drugging and raping his then wife over a period of 13 years, with five other men also charged with sexual offences against her.

Philip Young (49), a white British national, formerly from Swindon but now living in Enfield in north London, has been charged with 56 sexual offences. Police have released the ethnicity of each man charged.

They include multiple counts of rape, administering a substance to overpower his victim to allow sexual activity, voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme images.

The alleged victim, Young’s now ex-wife, Joanne Young (48), has waived her right to anonymity.

Young was previously a Conservative councillor from 2007 to 2010 on Swindon borough council. He was the cabinet member for culture, regeneration and economic development until May 6th, 2010. More recently he was the chief operating officer at the consultancy firm Pracedo.

Five other men have also been charged with offences against her and are due to appear alongside Young at Swindon magistrates court on Tuesday.

Norman Macksoni (47) of Sharnbrook, whom police described as a black British national, has been charged with one count of rape and possession of extreme images. Dean Hamilton (46), of no fixed abode, whom police said was white British, has been charged with one count of rape and sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching.

Conner Sanderson Doyle (31), of Swindon, described as white British, has been charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching. Richard Wilkins (61), of Toothill, Swindon, whom police also said was white British, has been charged with one count of rape and sexual touching. Mohammed Hassan (37), of Swindon, described by police as British Asian, has been charged with sexual touching.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2010 and 2023.

Det Supt Geoff Smith of Wiltshire police said: “This is a significant update in what is a complex and extensive investigation.

“The victim in this case, Joanne, has taken the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity.

“She has been supported by specially trained officers from the beginning of the process and she has made the decision following multiple discussions with officers and support services.”

James Foster, a Crown Prosecution Service specialist prosecutor, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of Philip Young, Norman Macksoni, Dean Hamilton, Conner Sanderson Doyle, Richard Wilkins and Mohammed Hassan with a number of offences – following a police investigation into alleged serious sexual offences against Joanne Young over a period of 13 years.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to charge and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with Wiltshire police as they carried out their investigation.” – Guardian