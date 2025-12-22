Connacht aiming to repay fans’ faith after ‘letting them down’ against Dragons

Connacht are staying silent on the expected signing of Leinster back Ciarán Frawley, with Stuart Lancaster refusing to confirm the 28-year-old’s arrival in Galway for next season. Strong speculation around the move broke on Monday, ahead of the head coach’s press conference.

On-pitch matters are most pressing for Lancaster at the moment. He hopes last Saturday’s heavy loss away to the Dragons was nothing more than a particularly bad day at the office. The western province aim to bounce back against Ulster at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday evening (5.30pm) in the first of their festive interpro fixtures.

The concession of 48 points to the Welsh outfit was unusual for Connacht, he says. “It was only when the game was dead, we actually looked to compete. They (Dragons) won every area hands down, which is very disappointing, given it’s the first time it has happened this season.”

Frustrated at half-time with poor game management, Lancaster believes there are “some fixes” necessary in both defence and in winning the collisions. The Ulster match presents an opportunity to “right the wrongs” of a sobering defeat.

“That’s what we need to fix, because Ulster on their day have a seriously sized backline and pack as well, and are running very good attacking shapes on the back of some of the strikers.”

He added that his team needs “to be back to where we were when we played Benetton”, in a reference to the 26-15 victory in late September.

Lancaster, well used to the importance of the interprovincials from his days as senior coach with Leinster, is calling on Connacht supporters to get behind their team.

“I’m really hoping the Connacht supporters come out,” he said. “The lads are desperate to right the wrongs from last weekend when we know we all felt we let them down.

“These are unique games – I know from Leinster how much they mean to play, mate against mate, lads who know each other very well. Some have played together in Ireland camp. And there’s all that sort of rivalry; competition for the internationals, pride in your local province, and who you play for and who you represent.

“There’s huge rivalry, particularly over this Christmas period, and huge excitement for the supporters.”

Lancaster has not released a squad update yet, but Paul Boyle is unlikely to feature against Ulster after sustaining a cheek injury that required stitches.

The Connacht boss is looking forward to playing a home game at Christmas and hopes the impact of home advantage will “play into Connacht’s hands”.

“We know it’s going be tough, but I know from the look in the boys’ eyes [at training], there’s definitely a desire to want to improve on last weekend and get that win.”