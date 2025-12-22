Munster welcome key men back in bid for rare double against Leinster

Munster’s Tadhg Beirne is expected to return against Leinster at Thomond Park on Saturday after sitting out the defeat of Ospreys. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster forwards coach Alex Codling believes his team’s 31-14 win over Leinster at Croke Park in October will have no bearing on Saturday’s clash between the arch rivals at Thomond Park.

Codling confirmed all of Munster’s Irish internationals will be available as they bid to complete a league double over Leinster for the first time in 11 seasons.

Captain Tadhg Beirne and scrumhalf Craig Casey sat out the 26-10 win away to Ospreys in Bridgend on Saturday evening, but they are poised to return. The province also look set to be boosted by the availability of hooker Diarmuid Barron and centre Dan Kelly after injury.

Doubts remains over experienced hooker Niall Scannell, who went off in that win at the Brewery Field 10 minutes from the break with a neck injury. He and Munster are waiting on a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

Munster have not beaten Leinster at Thomond Park since Joey Carbery kicked 14 points in a 26-17 Christmas win in 2018.

From the starting 15 that night, Beirne, Scannell, Mike Haley, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley remain on the Munster books.

Their most recent win over Leinster – when Brian Gleeson, Tom Farrell and Ethan Coughlan touched down in addition to a penalty try – has fans hoping for an overdue double against Leo Cullen’s men at a sold out Thomond Park.

But Codling and Munster have been playing down the hype ahead of one of the biggest derby games in the global rugby calendar.

“I think it was a great day, but ultimately it was a long time ago,” said Codling about the Croke Park win. “I don’t think it’s going to have a massive bearing on the game this weekend. I mean, they’ve had five wins since and four of those have been bonus-point wins and they scored over 30 points.

“So we’ve got massive respect for them as a team, both in terms of the quality they have and what they’ve done. But for us, it’s another game. There’s no more or less points on offer, but obviously the outside noise and expectation . . . We also understand, for the fans and everyone else, it is a massive occasion and one we’re all looking forward to.

“I think there’s probably the personal element in this game more than most of the other ones. Ultimately, when you play these interpros you are just playing against people you know very well.

“So I think, naturally, there’s a bit more of an edge because you’re playing against people that you’ve either played with or against many times over the year. That in itself brings that extra bit of edge, but in terms of whether it’s Ospreys away or Leinster in an interpro, ultimately the points on offer are the same. So for us, it’s just another game."

Codling said Leinster won’t lack incentive coming to Limerick, nor does he expect them to be influenced by the result a couple of months ago.

“They certainly won’t have any fears coming down to us,” he added. “They’ve won a lot of times at Thomond Park, so, as I say for us, it’s just reflecting on the Ospreys game.

“We’ve got a short week this week with Christmas. It’s important we reflect on some of the really good stuff and bits we need to focus on. The staff and the players will have a little break and then we’re back in on St Stephen’s Day, preparing for the game on Saturday.”