A record 127 championship medals were won by Irish athletes in 2025

Sport Ireland chief executive Dr Úna May has paid tribute to the record 127 championship medals won by Irish athletes in 2025, improving on the previous best of 112 won in 2024.

The 2025 tally included 39 gold medals, 33 silver, and 55 bronze, and the gender breakdown was 63 female, 55 male, and nine open/mixed.

Of these 48 medals were won in senior competitions (17 gold, 13 silver, and 18 bronze), and there were also 69 non-senior/underage medals won (22 gold, 20 silver, and 37 bronze).

“As the High Performance Strategy ends its fifth year of implementation, we in Sport Ireland will continue our focus on coaching, the athlete voice, and governance,” said Dr May.

“Sport Ireland will continue to back our athletes, their support teams and National Governing Bodies as they strive for excellence. The record level of investment throughout the life cycle of the National Sports Policy demonstrates the Government’s sustained and shared commitment to achieving success.”

A major medal is a medal won at senior or non-senior (eg youth, junior, under 21, etc) level, at European Championships, World Championships, Olympic Games and Paralympics Games by Sport Ireland High Performance funded NGBs and athletes. It may also include a medal at World Cup finals that is the equivalent of a World Championships.

Among the successes during the year were Sarah Healy’s gold medal in the 3,000m in the European Indoor Championships, two gold medals at the World Para Athletic Championships for Orla Comerford, and Daniel Wiffen’s gold medal in the 1,500m Freestyle at the European Short Course Swimming Championships.

Kate O’Connor also won four major medals in the pentathlon and heptathlon, Ben Healy won bronze medal in the World Championship road race, and there was a double gold at the World Rowing Championships for Fiona Murtagh in the women’s singles and Fintan McCarthy and Mags Cremen in the mixed double sculls.