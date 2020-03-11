Let’s not start this morning with coronavirus talk. No, instead let’s start this morning with Joe Marler grabbing Alun Wyn Jones’ genitals. That’s what happened during England’s Six Nations clash with Wales on Saturday and that is what Gordon D’Arcy is writing about this morning in his column. England prop Marler tried to play down Saturday’s incident as just yet more “banter” (particularly with his follow-up tweet) but it has not been seen that way in many quarters. “This idiotic act has damaged the reputation of his sport, a game with unspoken laddish values that already gets lambasted by a large portion of society at the drop of a hat. And rightly so,” writes D’Arcy.

Moving from Marler to Cheltenham and Altior’s absence could make today’s Champion Chase a two-horse race as Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi go head-to-head at Prestbury Park. Willie Mullins is hoping that Chacun Pour Soi can break his duck in the big race today, 12 months after he filled in the Gold Cup gap on his CV. Elsewhere, Tiger Roll is ready to etch his name further into Cheltenham lore as he goes in search of a fifth victory at the famous festival. Keith Donoghue will look to guide the back-to-back Grand National winner to another win in the Cross Country while, in the opening race of the day, Envoi Allen faces the toughest task of hus fledgling career. If you fancy having a bet on today’s action you can check out Tony Keenan’s tips for day two here while our liveblog of all of the action will be up and running from 1pm.