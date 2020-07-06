Ken Early on resurgent Man United, Malachy Clerkin on De Chambeau’s new look

Manchester City slumped to the ninth defeat of their doomed title defence yesterday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton at St Mary’s. Pep Guardiola’s side dominated but a well taken first-half strike from Che Adams - his first for the Saints since arriving from Birmingham City a year ago - was enough to give his side all three points. The result means City have now lost more league games this term than Manchester United, who extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 as they thrashed Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday. And in his column this morning Ken Early has pointed to the prodigious Mason Greenwood - as well as Bruno Fernandes - as being the catalyst behind the resurgence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. Elsewhere yesterday Sadio Mane ended Aston Villa’s resistance in the 71st minute to set up a 2-0 win for Liverpool at Anfield and leave their visitors firmly trapped in the relegation mire. Newcastle came from behind twice in a 2-2 draw with West Ham at St James’ Park, and Republic of Ireland defender John Egan struck late to earn Sheffield United a 1-1 draw away to Burnley. In tonight’s fixture, Everton travel to play Jose Mourinho’s struggling Tottenham (8pm kick-off).

Bryson DeChambeau shot a final round of 65 last night to secure victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic last night, as a closing 72 saw Ireland’s Seamus Power fall away having been in contention throughout the week. De Chambeau finished three strokes ahead of 21-year-old Matthew Wolff to land his sixth win on the PGA Tour, as he continues to steal the headlines during golf’s return to action. And in this morning’s Tipping Point column, Malachy Clerkin has asked if DeChambeau’s bulked-up frame - he claims to have put on a stone and a half during lockdown - should be raising suspicion. He writes: “In any other sport, this would be a huge talking point. A player making such an enormous physical transformation away from prying eyes and parlaying it into such a dominant show of power upon his return would cause rampant suspicion. For whatever reason, golf seems completely fine with it.”