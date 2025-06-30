Owen Doyle: First game of Lions tour showed why the lineout is heading for same farcical fate as the scrum

Three flashes of sheer brilliance delivered for the Lions.

In a poor first-half with many penalties conceded, plus a consequent yellow card, those magical moments provided a handy 14-point cushion. Things then improved in the second period and they swept aside a tiring Western Force.

Referee Ben O’Keeffe will reappear for the first test, but this was little more than an evening stroll for him. He can expect a different challenge when Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies and the Lions share the same den.

The Lensbury Club, near the Thames’ famous Teddington Lock, has hosted many rugby events. About 20 years ago the world’s referee cohort gathered there under the auspices of World Rugby. There were long discussions concerning the scrum put-in, which was not being whistled if the ball was delivered squint. The active referees argued hard that there were so many other scrum things to look out for that a crooked throw was not very high on their agenda.

READ MORE

My attempted insistence that a reasonably straight throw should be the first thing on their list, not the last, fell on deaf ears. After much huffing and puffing, it was agreed to allow a little leeway. Well, we all know where that quickly ended up; it is never a contest for possession.

It is disappointing to see a similar issue, regarding the throw-in at the lineout, continue unresolved. Referees and their assistants seem happy to ignore it. This phase is in real danger of following the path of the scrum. It is on track to soon become just a restart of play and no longer that vital contest for possession.

Which Irish players have impressed for the Lions? Listen | 43:53

The Western Force have, apparently, a very good lineout record in Super Rugby. That’s hardly surprising if they are allowed to throw in down their own side. We saw enough of it on Saturday and the Lions weren’t total saints either. But, ironically, a straight contestable throw by Dan Sheehan was actually nicked by the Force.

The daft law trial of not whistling crooked throws if the opposition don’t jump to compete has obviously put coaches into scheming mode. Everybody is at it now. Glasgow recently constructed a try by putting up a dummy jump while their thrower passed the ball directly to his front man. The front man, who hadn’t budged an inch before receiving the ball, strode over unopposed.

The Lions' Ollie Chessum contests a lineout with Western Force's Will Harris. Photograph: Billy Sitckland/Inpho

It is technically true to say the Force threw the ball in straight, but often it was straight along the line of their own players. This translates as crooked in line-out law as the opposition cannot contest the ball. However, to trigger the referee’s whistle, they must put a jumper up. The problem is that everyone knows match officials ignore the offence, so why would anyone bother putting a jumper up? It’s completely counter productive.

Unlike the scrum, there is a simple fix. It requires the match officials to understand that the throw has to be contestable. If it isn’t, then they must not opt out of a very basic law, which is what happened to the scrum.

Referees’ positioning at the lineout is consistent. Without fail, they stand at the back along the line of touch. A small adjustment would usefully see them stand in line with the last man of the thrower’s team. Then, if the trajectory of the ball’s flight is directly “at” the referee, it’s safe to say it’s not straight.

[ Australian rugby’s incendiary attitude towards nationality needs extinguishingOpens in new window ]

The scrums were an easier job for O’Keeffe. Some were actually perfect, enabling us to watch backs running at backs. When the Lions bench arrived, their scrum put legal pressure on the Force, rather than driving across. Work done with the coaches, by World Rugby referees manager Joel Jutge, has paid an initial dividend. It is early days, but encouraging. Maybe he’ll find time to chat about the lineout.

The Top 14 final was an epic encounter. It was 33-33 at the end of normal time between Bordeaux-Begles and the eventual winners, Toulouse. The match was well refereed by Pierre Brousset. In addition to a jam-packed Stade de France, the city centres of Bordeaux and Toulouse were thronged with spectators watching on giant screens.

It was another demonstration that the northern hemisphere does not have a problem with supporter numbers. However, the unions of the Six Nation must get organised and reject law trials that attack the heart and soul of rugby.

It can be done. History shows that in 2009, those unions did succeed in persuading the reversal of several “southern” radical proposals which were on the cusp of changing the sport irrevocably. Those particular proposals have never reappeared.

Rugby fans at Optus Stadium in Perth were treated to an impressive Lions showing. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The 40,000 Lions supporters who travel south will guarantee packed houses. They are true rugby followers who understand the nuances and core characteristics of the game. When the tour is over, if Australia still can’t manage to sell rugby for what it is to their own public, then they should certainly not be allowed to meddle with it.

Ian McGeechan, the foremost coach of his generation, brought Scotland to a grand slam in 1990 and then there were his Lions days. He coached the tourists of 1989, 1993, 1997 and 2009, having played for them in all eight tests in 1974/1977. Yes, you read all of that correctly. In 1974, in South Africa, the invincible Lions were unbeaten. McGeechan’s centre partner for the four tests was Dick Milliken, of Bangor RFC, Ulster and Ireland.

It was a delight to listen to ‘Geech’ in studio giving us his insights of how the Lions performed and how they’ll go about building their test team. He should know – he’s done it often enough.

Finally, a plea to World Rugby. Don’t do a ‘Lensbury’ on the lineout.