Ireland kick off their Uefa Nations League campaign tonight with a trip to Cardiff to face familiar foes Wales. With a long list of Irish injures to factor in (Preston’s Alan Browne became the latest player to be ruled out of the game on Wednesday), Martin O’Neill says his team intend on winning but would be pretty happy to head for home with a solitary point. First things first though, how does the Nations League even work and what’s it got to do with qualifying for the next Euros? Patrick Madden explains all . . .

Kevin McStay has stepped down as Roscommon senior football manager, after meeting with county board officials earlier on Wednesday, and afterwards releasing a 1,400-word statement outlining his reasons. This week’s GAA Statistics column looks at how Gaelic football has changed over the past 10 years: “The highest number of passes in a single play in the 2008 final was nine. On only six occasions did either team make more than five consecutive passes. This year Dublin made 29 passes in one run of possession – which ended with Brian Fenton’s second point.”