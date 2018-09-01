American idols storm to victory at Carton House

Ireland finish down the field of World Amateur Team Championships

Johnny Watterson at Carton House

Olivia Mehaffey in action at the World Amateur Team Championship at Carton House. Picture: Pat Cashman

Olivia Mehaffey in action at the World Amateur Team Championship at Carton House. Picture: Pat Cashman

 

Ireland fell back from fourth position on the final day of the World Amateur Team Championship to finish tied for 11th place alongside Switzerland and Sweden in Carton House on Saturday.

The USA ran home winners of the Esprito Santo Trophy, beginning the final day on 19 under par to win the team championship on a combined score of 29 under, 10 shots better than second placed Japan. Korea were a shot back in third place on 18 under.

It was a disappointing final day for Ireland, who had to chase the leading American’s, Japanese and Koreans to stand any chance of getting to the podium.

But they couldn’t get a run of birdies going and finished on the O’Meara course on four under overall, well short of the winners. None of the Irish players were able to break 70 over the four days.

Annabel Wilson, the 17-year-old from Lurgan, came home in one under and was the best of the Irish with Ireland’s leading player Olivia Mehaffey shooting one over on the day and Paula Grant two over.

