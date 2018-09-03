Added Time: Conor McManus is in the studio to talk about the Dubs

Latest brick in Dublin’s skyscraper has been laid while Gerrard tastes Old Firm defeat

 

It’s the morning after the latest brick in the Dublin skyscraper has been laid and talk of an eternal empire is unavoidable. The four-in-a-row is here, will it end at five, six, seven or what?

We have a special guest in studio to talk us through the final - Monaghan’s Conor McManus is here, along with Irish Times GAA correspondent Seán Moran. Conor’s insight into what it’s like to be caught in the teeth of the Dublin machine is worth far more than ours, so we basically let him at it.

Elsewhere yesterday, the first Old Firm of the Stevie G v Brendan Rodgers era kicked off - and kept kicking, as these games tend to. Michael Walker is on the line to talk about Gerrard’s first months in an impossible job and whether or not playing the likes of Livingston away is going to be enough for Celtic’s Rodgers in the long term.

All that, plus the dawn of Seeemon Zaybo, in your Monday Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Please click here to listen via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

