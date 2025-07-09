Best golf courses in Mayo, Roscommon and Leitrim: Bucket list courses and hidden gems from Carne to Carrick-on-Shannon

Bucket Lists

If anywhere is worth going the extra mile for, it is Carne Golf Links in Belmullet. Probably the most exposed and isolated course in Ireland, Carne is also one of the best. It was the last great creation of designer Eddie Hackett.

The combination of Hackett’s original back nine with a newer nine by Jim Engh and Ally McIntosh (based on sketches and drawings from Hackett) has morphed into the superbly named ‘Wild Atlantic Dunes’ course. It all makes for a magnificent 27-hole golfing experience, with spirit-lifting views of Blacksod Bay and the Inishkea Islands.

The two course routings, Hackett and the Wild Atlantic Dunes, are each played on consecutive days. Because of this, most golfers stay for two days to experience both. Carne also offers 27 holes in one day.

As dunes go, these are some of the more spectacular to be found. Rather than using earth-moving equipment in the course’s construction, Hackett navigated a route through the dunes. This accounts for the number of blind shots but also provides a natural rhythm to the whole experience.

Carne golf course also provides views of Blacksod Bay and the Inishkea Islands. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

There are no weak holes on the raw and natural terrain here. That has contributed to Carne assuming a special kind of bucket-list status. Its remoteness on the Mullet peninsula also adds to the experience.

The original Hackett Links of 18 holes has a sense of a course naturally laid out to work with the dunes, flowing and rolling with the landscape.

The par-four 17th on the Wild Atlantic Links (the eighth on the Hackett Links) is the index one. This is a tough hole from start to finish, with the dunes wonderfully utilised so that each shot along the way must be strategically thought out and executed. As on most holes here, accuracy is key.

Carne Links, Belmullet, Co Mayo; 097 82292; info@carnegolflinks.com; carnegolflinks.com

Hidden Gem

Castlebar has the imprint of many hands. The most recent renovation of the course was overseen by noted golf course architect Jeff Howes, while Peter McEvoy was responsible for a previous upgrade in the late 1990s.

The ongoing improvements, following the acquisition of land to create some new holes, have been worth it. Castlebar has evolved into a fine parkland course with many water features.

Former US president Joe Biden enjoyed a round of golf with former taoiseach Enda Kenny at Castlebar Golf Club, Co Mayo. Photograph: Eric Luke

Former US president Joe Biden is among those who have played the course, while former Republic of Ireland soccer manager Mick McCarthy had the honour of officially opening the new layout after Howes’ work in 2022. The 15th hole is known as Biden’s Hollow.

There are five par-threes and five par-fives. The long, par-four 13th is one of the new holes and also regarded as the toughest.

Castlebar Golf Club Rocklands, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, Ireland, F23 AD92; 094 9021649 info@castlebargolfclub.ie

Honourable Mentions

The River Shannon is a near-constant part of the scenery and also navigates into play on a number of holes at Carrick-on-Shannon. The Co Roscommon course’s evolution from nine-holes to 18 has been the making of it. You won’t find a more friendly or welcoming club anywhere and the members are rightly proud of their course.

The par-three eighth hole is played from an elevated tee over water, while the river runs along the left side of the par-four ninth. Completing a wonderful stretch of holes is the par-three 10th, which is played across a bird sanctuary.

Carrick-On-Shannon Golf Club, Usna, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Roscommon, N41 EH61; 071 9667015

Ballinrobe is located on an old estate – that of Cloonacastle – with the new course coming into play in the club’s centenary year of 1995. Pádraig Harrington nominated the par-four fifth hole, with the green grazing the River Robe, as one of his favourite holes. There is a fine selection of par-threes. The 13th, for example, has stone walls as a nice feature, with the tee shot played over a pond to a right-to-left sloping green.

Ballinrobe Golf Club, Cloonacastle, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo; 094 9541118; info@ballinrobegolfclub.com

Westport – designed by Fred Hawtree – is a lovely seaside parkland course next to Clew Bay. It offers wonderful backdrop scenery of Croagh Patrick on many holes. There is wonderful use of the coastline on the homeward run, with the par-three 12th and 14th each with water in play. The most spectacular hole of all is the par-five 15th, where the tee shot is over an inlet to a doglegged fairway.

Westport Golf Club, Golf Course Road, Carrowholly, Westport, Co Mayo, F28 VY07; 098 28262 info@westportgolfclub.com

The original nine-hole layout at Claremorris was extended to 18 holes in the late 1990s. Designed by Tom Craddock, the parkland course has matured wonderfully well to provide an enjoyable golfing experience.

The rolling terrain and abundant mature trees – including ash and sycamore – give the course character. The par-four 14th exemplifies all that is good about the course, where accuracy off the tee for position and then an approach over water to the green is required.

Claremorris Golf Club, Castlemacgarrett, Claremorris, Co Mayo; 094 9371527 info@claremorrisgolfclub.com

Roscommon – located in the former Mote Park estate – is a fine parkland course with a rich history dating back to 1904. The modernised upgrades of designer Ken Kearney improved the course while holding true to its heritage.

The bunkering is strategic while accuracy is certainly needed for those holes close to the perimeter. The par-three 12th hole is a fine one, played over a pond and stream to a green which slopes from back to front.

Roscommon Golf Club, Golf Links Road, Roscommon info@roscommongolfclub.ie