Former Turf Club senior steward Neville O’Byrne dies aged 73

Tributes have been paid to the former senior steward of the Turf Club Neville O’Byrne who died on Sunday. He was 73.

O’Byrne was senior steward of the Turf Club for two years until the end of 2015 and was a central figure in the setting up of Curragh Racecourse Ltd.

Horse Racing Ireland’s chief executive Brian Kavanagh said on Sunday: “Neville served Irish racing in a number of different roles, most prominently as Senior Steward of the Turf Club.

“He was also a board member of HRI and chairman of the Irish EBF (European Breeders Fund.) He was a member of the Leopardstown racecourse committee and was a director of Curragh Racecourse Ltd up to last year.

“Neville always provided wise counsel. He was a modest, unassuming man and was always a voice worth listening to. It’s a sad day.”

O’Byrne, a solicitor by profession, had been suffering from cancer and passed away in St Vincent’s private hospital.