Former Turf Club senior steward Neville O’Byrne dies aged 73

O’Byrne was senior steward of the Turf Club for two years until the end of 2015
Neville O’Byrne. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Neville O’Byrne. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Tributes have been paid to the former senior steward of the Turf Club Neville O’Byrne who died on Sunday. He was 73.

O’Byrne was senior steward of the Turf Club for two years until the end of 2015 and was a central figure in the setting up of Curragh Racecourse Ltd.

Horse Racing Ireland’s chief executive Brian Kavanagh said on Sunday: “Neville served Irish racing in a number of different roles, most prominently as Senior Steward of the Turf Club.

“He was also a board member of HRI and chairman of the Irish EBF (European Breeders Fund.) He was a member of the Leopardstown racecourse committee and was a director of Curragh Racecourse Ltd up to last year.

“Neville always provided wise counsel. He was a modest, unassuming man and was always a voice worth listening to. It’s a sad day.”

O’Byrne, a solicitor by profession, had been suffering from cancer and passed away in St Vincent’s private hospital.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.