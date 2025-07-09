Lions v Brumbies live updates: Andy Farrell’s men visit Canberra

As always, The Counter Ruck podcast has covered this Lions tour extensively. Gordon D’Arcy was good value on the most recent episode when breaking down the intricacies of centre play and why the ‘Huwipulotu’ combination looked so smooth.

TLDR; he thinks Tuipulotu has already nailed down the 12 shirt for the first Test.

Ireland impress as the Lions struggle Listen | 26:21

How good, or otherwise, is this Brumbies team? They’re coached by yet another familiar face on this tour, former Australia outhalf and Munster attack coach Stephen Larkham. They also reached this year’s Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals where they were knocked out by the Chiefs.

In today’s line-up, prop Lington Ieli, flanker Rory Scott, scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan, centre David Feliuai and wing Corey Toole have all been training with the Wallabies and released by Joe Schmidt to play in this game. Secondrow Cadeyrn Neville is a cool story in that he plays his second game against the Lions having also featured for the Melbourne Rebels in 2013.

Fullback Andy Muirhead could well join that list when he plays today for the Brumbies and then again for the First Nations & Pasifika squad which plays the Lions on July 22nd.

There’s also a nice storyline of the Hooper brothers. Tom, a backrow who is set to join the Exeter Chiefs after this game, could play alongside his brother Lachie for the first time in pro rugby should he come off the bench later on.

Team is in for @lionsofficial 🦁



The Hooper brothers could play together for the first time in a professional capacity.



Prop Cameron Orr has also been drafted in for this game and could also make his Brumbies debut from the bench.



Read more: https://t.co/qPplU221kJ pic.twitter.com/t8KQSAwZvZ — ACT Brumbies (@BrumbiesRugby) July 7, 2025

Farrell has picked a ‘Test match’ team today. Or so the thinking goes.

There’s no such thing as a Test team really until we are told who starts against Australia in 10 days’ time. Still, there are plenty of names here who are favoured to hear their name called for the first game against the Wallabies in Brisbane.

Irish eyes will look to the centre pairing of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose as they look to respond to Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones’ impressive display last time out. James Lowe could well lock down the 11 shirt with a good performance, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell once again combine at half-back.

Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong start in the frontrow alongside Ellis Genge. There is a theory in some quarters that Furlong has not yet hit his best form yet. He could do with doing so here.

Joe McCarthy must back up a man of the match display against the Western Force as he lines out at lock alongside captain Maro Itoje. Jack Conan also looks to nail down a Test spot as he starts in the backrow alongside Tom Curry and Ollie Chessum. Neither Englishman has started at their respective position (7 and 6) so far on this tour. Is this some late tinkering with Farrell not yet sure of his best backrow?

Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen are all on the bench.

Good morning everyone and welcome to more Lions coverage here at The Irish Times. We continue to roll from game to game as Andy Farrell and co look to bounce back from a disappointing performance over the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday.

Today, the Australian capital is the venue and the Brumbies are the latest touring opposition. Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action as we build up to the 11am (Irish time) kick-off.