Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

Monday – Sunday, Aug 26th – Sep 1st

 

MONDAY (Aug 26th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
Pre-season Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
3rd Test, D5 England v Australia

EQUESTRIAN BBC 2, 11.10am-1.10pm
Rotterdam European Dressage Championships

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 3: To Alicante

CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 2.25pm
1st Test, D5 West Indies v India

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.25pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER Premier Sports from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Inter Milan v Lecce

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2019

TUESDAY (Aug 27th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 4: To El Puig

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
League Cup, 2nd Round
(7.45) Newport County v West Ham Utd

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.30pm
Champions League Qualifying Play-off
(8.00) Red Star Belgrade (2) v Young Boys (2)

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 7.55pm
Champions League Qualifying Play-off
(8.00) Krasnodar (0) v Olympiacos (4)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 2 from 7.55pm
Champions League Qualifying Play-off
(8.00) Rosenborg (0) v Dinamo Zagreb (2)

WEDNESDAY (Aug 28th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 5: To Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre

SOCCER ESPN from 5.55pm
(6.00) Ligue 1: Lille v Saint-Etienne
(8.00) Ligue 1: Nice v Marseille

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
League Cup, 2nd Round
(7.45) Lincoln City v Everton

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 2 from 7.55pm
Champions League Qualifying Play-off
(8.00) Club Brugge (1) v LASK (0)

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.30pm
Champions League Qualifying Play-off
(8.00) Ajax (0) v APOEL Nicosia (0)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 7.55pm
Champions League Qualifying Play-off
(8.00) Slavia Prague (1) v CFR Cluj (0)

THURSDAY (Aug 29th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Crans-sur-Sierre European Masters

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 6: To Ares del Maestrat

SOCCER BT Sport 2, 4.30pm-6.45pm
Virgin Media Sport, 5pm-6pm
Draw Champions League Group Stages

SOCCER BBC 2 from 6.15pm
(6.30) Women: Belgium v England

ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 7pm-9pm
Zürich IAAF Diamond League

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves

ICE HOCKEY FreeSports from 7.25pm
Champions League
(7.30) Belfast Giants v Liberec

SOCCER Premier Sports from 7.35pm
Europa League Qualifying Play-off
(7.45) Wolverhampton (3) v Torino (2)

RUGBY RTE 1, 10.35pm-11.30pm
Episode 3 The Story of Rugby

FRIDAY (Aug 30th)

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am
Practice Belgian Grand Prix

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 7: To Mas de la Costa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm
Crans Montana GC European Masters

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.25pm
2nd Test, D1 West Indies v India

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Castleford Tigers

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Cardiff City v Fulham

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Championship
(7.45) Dundee Utd v Dundee

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Borussia Monchengladbach v RB Leipzig

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Metz v PSG

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(8.00) PD: Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

RUGBY Premier Sports from 7.55pm
(8.10) France v Italy

SATURDAY (Aug 31st)

EQUESTRIAN BBC Red Button, 9am-2.30pm
Lumuhlen European Eventing Championships

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am
Practice & Qualifying Belgian Grand Prix

UFC BT Sport 2 from 11am
Shenzhen, China Jessica Andrade v Weili Zhang

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm
Crans-sur-Sierre European Masters

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) PL: Southampton v Manchester Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
(12.30) Bristol City v Middlesbrough

ROWING RTE 2, 12.30pm-1.30pm, 5.55pm-6.30pm
BBC 1, 1.15pm-3pm
Ottensheim World Championships

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Including the Solorio Stakes

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 8: To Igualada

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.55pm
Semi-finals Currie Cup

RUGBY Channel 4 from 2pm
(2.30) Wales v Ireland

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.25pm
2nd Test, D2 West Indies v India

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 4.55pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

RUGBY Premier Sports from 4.55pm
(5.00) Georgia v Scotland

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Burnley v Liverpool

SOCCER Premier Sports from 5.10pm
(5.00) Serie A: AC Milan v Brescia
(7.45) Serie A: Juventus v Napoli

BOXING Sky Box Office from 6pm
London Joe Cordina v Gavin Gwynne
Charlie Edwards v Julio Cesar Martinez
Hughie Fury v Alexander Povetkin
Luke Campbell v Vasiliy Lomachenko

ICE HOCKEY FreeSports from 7.25pm
Champions League
(7.30) Belfast Giants v Augsburger

GAA RTE 1, 9.35pm-11.20pm
Discussion Up for the Match

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Sep 1st)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm
Crans Montana GC European Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
(12.00) SP: Rangers v Celtic

GAA TG4 from 12.30pm
Minor Football Final
(1.00) Galway v Cork

ROWING RTE 2, 12.30pm-2.15pm, 9pm-9.30pm
BBC 2, 12.30pm-2.15pm
Ottensheim World Championships

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
(2.00) PL: Everton v Wolverhampton
(4.30) PL: Arsenal v Tottenham

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm
Spa-Francorchamps Belgian Grand Prix

EQUESTRIAN BBC Red Button, 12.40pm-2pm
BBC 2, 4.15pm-6pm
Lumuhlen European Eventing Championships

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 9: To Cortals d’Encamp

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Reims v Lille

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
(2.30) Werder Bremen v Augsburg
(5.00) Eintracht Frankfurt v Fortuna

GAA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm
Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm
All-Ireland SFC Final
(3.30) Dublin v Kerry

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (3.25pm)
Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm
2nd Test, D3 West Indies v India

SOCCER Premier Sports from 4.55pm
(5.00) Serie A: Lazio v AS Roma
(7.45) Serie A: Cagliari v Inter Milan

GAA TG4, 7.30pm-9.05pm
Highlights SFC: Dublin v Kerry

SOCCER ITV4 from 7.45pm
(8.00) La Liga: Villarreal v Real Madrid

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Saint-Etienne

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.35pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

