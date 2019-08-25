Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week
Monday – Sunday, Aug 26th – Sep 1st
MONDAY (Aug 26th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
Pre-season Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
3rd Test, D5 England v Australia
EQUESTRIAN BBC 2, 11.10am-1.10pm
Rotterdam European Dressage Championships
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 3: To Alicante
CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 2.25pm
1st Test, D5 West Indies v India
SOCCER RTE 2, 7.25pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER Premier Sports from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Inter Milan v Lecce
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2019
TUESDAY (Aug 27th)
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 4: To El Puig
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
League Cup, 2nd Round
(7.45) Newport County v West Ham Utd
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.30pm
Champions League Qualifying Play-off
(8.00) Red Star Belgrade (2) v Young Boys (2)
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 7.55pm
Champions League Qualifying Play-off
(8.00) Krasnodar (0) v Olympiacos (4)
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 2 from 7.55pm
Champions League Qualifying Play-off
(8.00) Rosenborg (0) v Dinamo Zagreb (2)
WEDNESDAY (Aug 28th)
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 5: To Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre
SOCCER ESPN from 5.55pm
(6.00) Ligue 1: Lille v Saint-Etienne
(8.00) Ligue 1: Nice v Marseille
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
League Cup, 2nd Round
(7.45) Lincoln City v Everton
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 2 from 7.55pm
Champions League Qualifying Play-off
(8.00) Club Brugge (1) v LASK (0)
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.30pm
Champions League Qualifying Play-off
(8.00) Ajax (0) v APOEL Nicosia (0)
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 7.55pm
Champions League Qualifying Play-off
(8.00) Slavia Prague (1) v CFR Cluj (0)
THURSDAY (Aug 29th)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Crans-sur-Sierre European Masters
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 6: To Ares del Maestrat
SOCCER BT Sport 2, 4.30pm-6.45pm
Virgin Media Sport, 5pm-6pm
Draw Champions League Group Stages
SOCCER BBC 2 from 6.15pm
(6.30) Women: Belgium v England
ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 7pm-9pm
Zürich IAAF Diamond League
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves
ICE HOCKEY FreeSports from 7.25pm
Champions League
(7.30) Belfast Giants v Liberec
SOCCER Premier Sports from 7.35pm
Europa League Qualifying Play-off
(7.45) Wolverhampton (3) v Torino (2)
RUGBY RTE 1, 10.35pm-11.30pm
Episode 3 The Story of Rugby
FRIDAY (Aug 30th)
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am
Practice Belgian Grand Prix
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 7: To Mas de la Costa
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm
Crans Montana GC European Masters
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.25pm
2nd Test, D1 West Indies v India
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Castleford Tigers
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Cardiff City v Fulham
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Championship
(7.45) Dundee Utd v Dundee
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Borussia Monchengladbach v RB Leipzig
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Metz v PSG
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(8.00) PD: Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians
RUGBY Premier Sports from 7.55pm
(8.10) France v Italy
SATURDAY (Aug 31st)
EQUESTRIAN BBC Red Button, 9am-2.30pm
Lumuhlen European Eventing Championships
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am
Practice & Qualifying Belgian Grand Prix
UFC BT Sport 2 from 11am
Shenzhen, China Jessica Andrade v Weili Zhang
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm
Crans-sur-Sierre European Masters
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) PL: Southampton v Manchester Utd
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
(12.30) Bristol City v Middlesbrough
ROWING RTE 2, 12.30pm-1.30pm, 5.55pm-6.30pm
BBC 1, 1.15pm-3pm
Ottensheim World Championships
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Including the Solorio Stakes
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 8: To Igualada
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.55pm
Semi-finals Currie Cup
RUGBY Channel 4 from 2pm
(2.30) Wales v Ireland
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.25pm
2nd Test, D2 West Indies v India
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 4.55pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Hull KR
RUGBY Premier Sports from 4.55pm
(5.00) Georgia v Scotland
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Burnley v Liverpool
SOCCER Premier Sports from 5.10pm
(5.00) Serie A: AC Milan v Brescia
(7.45) Serie A: Juventus v Napoli
BOXING Sky Box Office from 6pm
London Joe Cordina v Gavin Gwynne
Charlie Edwards v Julio Cesar Martinez
Hughie Fury v Alexander Povetkin
Luke Campbell v Vasiliy Lomachenko
ICE HOCKEY FreeSports from 7.25pm
Champions League
(7.30) Belfast Giants v Augsburger
GAA RTE 1, 9.35pm-11.20pm
Discussion Up for the Match
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Sep 1st)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm
Crans Montana GC European Masters
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
(12.00) SP: Rangers v Celtic
GAA TG4 from 12.30pm
Minor Football Final
(1.00) Galway v Cork
ROWING RTE 2, 12.30pm-2.15pm, 9pm-9.30pm
BBC 2, 12.30pm-2.15pm
Ottensheim World Championships
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
(2.00) PL: Everton v Wolverhampton
(4.30) PL: Arsenal v Tottenham
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm
Spa-Francorchamps Belgian Grand Prix
EQUESTRIAN BBC Red Button, 12.40pm-2pm
BBC 2, 4.15pm-6pm
Lumuhlen European Eventing Championships
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 9: To Cortals d’Encamp
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Reims v Lille
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
(2.30) Werder Bremen v Augsburg
(5.00) Eintracht Frankfurt v Fortuna
GAA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm
All-Ireland SFC Final
(3.30) Dublin v Kerry
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (3.25pm)
Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm
2nd Test, D3 West Indies v India
SOCCER Premier Sports from 4.55pm
(5.00) Serie A: Lazio v AS Roma
(7.45) Serie A: Cagliari v Inter Milan
GAA TG4, 7.30pm-9.05pm
Highlights SFC: Dublin v Kerry
SOCCER ITV4 from 7.45pm
(8.00) La Liga: Villarreal v Real Madrid
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Saint-Etienne
GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.35pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2