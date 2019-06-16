Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, June 17th – 23rd
MONDAY (June 17th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
ICC World Cup
Taunton West Indies v Bangladesh
TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships
RUGBY eir Sport 1 & 2 from 2.20pm
Under-20 World Championship
(2.30) 5th Place S-F: New Zealand v Wales
(5.00) Semi-final: Argentina v Australia
(7.30) 5th Place S-F: Ireland v England
RUGBY eir Sport 1 & 2 from 2.20pm
Under-20 World Championship
(2.30) 9th Place S-F: Scotland v Italy
(5.00) 9th Place S-F: Georgia v Fiji
(7.30) Semi-final: South Africa v France
SOCCER RTE 2 from 4.30pm
TG4 from 4.45pm
BBC Red Button & BBC Four
Women’s World Cup
(5.00) China v Spain
(5.00) South Africa v Germany
(8.00) Nigeria v France
(8.00) South Korea v Norway
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
European Under-21 Championship
(5.30) Serbia v Austria
(8.00) Germany v Denmark
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.30pm
Stage 3 Tour of Switzerland
GAA TG4, 10.10pm-11.10pm
Highlights Championship 2019
SOCCER RTE 2, 11.25pm-11.55pm
Analysis Soccer Republic
TUESDAY (June 18th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
ICC World Cup
Old Trafford England v Afghanistan
TENNIS BBC Red Button, noon-1pm, 5.55pm-7pm
BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm
UTV, 1.30pm-6pm
Royal Ascot Including the St James’s Palace Stakes
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
European Under-21 Championship
(5.30) Romania v Croatia
(8.00) England v France
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 6.45pm
Twenty20 Women: England v West Indies
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.30pm
Stage 4 Tour of Switzerland
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
TG4 from 7.45pm
BBC Red Button & BBC Four
Women’s World Cup
(8.00) Italy v Brazil
(8.00) Jamaica v Australia
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 10.25pm
Copa America
(10.30) Bolivia v Peru
WEDNESDAY (June 19th)
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.25am
Copa America
(1.30) Brazil v Venezuela
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
ICC World Cup
Edgbaston New Zealand v South Africa
TENNIS BBC Red Button, noon-1pm, 5.55pm-7pm
BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm
UTV, 1.30pm-6pm
Royal Ascot Including the Prince of Wales’ Stakes
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
European Under-21 Championship
(5.30) Spain v Belgium
(8.00) Italy v Poland
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.30pm
Stage 5 Tour of Switzerland
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
TG4 from 7.45pm
BBC Four & BBC One
Women’s World Cup
(8.00) England v Japan
(8.00) Scotland v Argentina
THURSDAY (June 20th)
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.25am
Copa America
(1.30) Argentina v Paraguay
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
ICC World Cup
Trent Bridge Australia v Bangladesh
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-8pm
Munich BMW International Open
TENNIS BBC Red Button, noon-1pm
BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm
UTV, 1.30pm-6pm
Royal Ascot Including the Gold Cup
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
TG4 from 7.45pm
BBC Four & BBC Red Button
Women’s World Cup
(5.00) Cameroon v New Zealand
(5.00) Netherlands v Canada
(8.00) Sweden v US
(8.00) Thailand v Chile
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
European Under-21 Championship
(5.30) Denmark v Austria
(8.00) Germany v Serbia
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.30pm
Stage 6 Tour of Switzerland
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: London Broncos v Hull KR
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm
Cromwell Travelers Championship
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am
Minnesota Women’s PGA Championship
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.55pm
Copa America
(0.00) Uruguay v Japan
FRIDAY (June 21st)
SPORTS eir Sport 1, 7am-10.30am, noon-3.30pm, 8pm-10.35pm
BT Sport 1, 8pm-10.45pm
Minsk European Games
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am
Practice French Grand Prix
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
ICC World Cup
Leeds England v Sri Lanka
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-8pm
Munich BMW International Open
TENNIS BBC Red Button, noon-1pm
BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm
UTV, 1.30pm-6pm
Royal Ascot Including the Commonwealth Cup
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5pm
European Under-21 Championship
(5.30) England v Romania
(8.00) France v Croatia
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 6.45pm
Twenty20 Women: England v West Indies
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
London Craig Richards v Andre Sterling
Ted Cheeseman v Kieron Conway
Conor Benn v Jussi Koivula
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm
TPC River Highlands Travelers Championship
SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 8.45pm
African Cup of Nations
(9.00) Egypt v Zimbabwe
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Stage 7 Tour of Switzerland
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am
Hazeltine National GC Women’s PGA Championship
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.55pm
Copa America
(0.00) Ecuador v Chile
SATURDAY (June 22nd)
SPORTS eir Sport 1, 7am-2.20pm, 9.30pm-11.30pm
BT Sport 1, 8am-7.30pm
Minsk European Games
MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 9.30am
Misano World Superbike Championship
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
Sky Sports Red Button from 1pm
ICC World Cup
Hampshire Bowl India v Afghanistan
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am
Practice & Qualifying French Grand Prix
TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-5pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm
ICC World Cup
Old Trafford West Indies v New Zealand
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm
Munich BMW International Open
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm
UTV, 1.30pm-6pm
Royal Ascot Including the Diamond Jubilee Stakes
SOCCER RTE 2/TG4/BBC
Women’s World Cup - Round of 16
(4.30) 1st B v 3rd A/C/D
(8.00) 2nd A v 2nd C
RUGBY eir Sport 1 & 2 from 2.20pm
Under-20 World Championship
(2.30) 5th Place Play-off final
(2.30) 11th Place Play-off final
(5.00) 3rd Place Play-off final
(5.00) 9th Place Play-off final
(7.30) 7th Place Play-off final
(7.30) World Championship final
SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 3.25pm
African Cup of Nations
(3.30) DR Congo v Uganda
(6.00) Nigeria v Burundi
(9.00) Guinea v Madagascar
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 5pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Hull FC
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Cromwell Travelers Championship
GAA RTÉ 2 from 6.30pm
Munster Senior Football Final
(7.00) Kerry v Cork
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
European Under-21 Championship
(8.00) Belgium v Italy
GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 8pm-11pm
Chaska Women’s PGA Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Stage 8 Tour of Switzerland
SUNDAY (June 23rd)
UFC BT Sport 1 from midnight
Greenville Renato Moicano v Chan Sung Jung
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 0.30am
(0.30) MLS: FC Cincinnati v Los Angeles Galaxy
SPORTS eir Sport 1, 7am-11pm
BT Sport 1, 7am-7.45pm
Minsk European Games
MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 9.30am
Misano World Superbike Championship
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 10am
State of Origin - Game 2
(10.50) Queensland v New South Wales
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
ICC World Cup
Lord’s Pakistan v South Africa
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm
Munich BMW International Open
TENNIS BBC 1, 1pm-4pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm
Circuit Paul Ricard French Grand Prix
GAA RTÉ 2 from 1pm
BBC from 1.30pm (1st game)
Ulster Senior Football Final
(2.00) Donegal v Cavan
Leinster Senior Football Final
(4.00) Dublin v Meath
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-3.30pm
WTA Nature Valley Classic final (Birmingham)
SOCCER RTE 2/TG4/BBC
Women’s World Cup - Round of 16
(4.30) Winner D v 3rd B/E/F
(8.00) Winner A v 3rd C/D/E
SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 3.25pm
African Cup of Nations
(3.30) Morocco v Namibia
(6.00) Senegal v Tanzania
(9.00) Algeria v Kenya
TENNIS ESPN, 3.30pm-6pm
WTA Mallorca Open final
IndyCar Sky Sports F1 from 5pm
Wisconsin Grand Prix at Road America
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 5.30pm-6.30pm
Stage 9 Tour of Switzerland
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
TPC River Highlands Travelers Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
European Under-21 Championship
(8.00) Austria v Germany
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.55pm
European Under-21 Championship
(8.00) Denmark v Serbia
GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 8.30pm-midnight
Hazeltine National GC Women’s PGA Championship
GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 10.30pm
(10.30) MLS: Columbus Crew v Sporting Kansas City