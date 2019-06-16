Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, June 17th – 23rd

 

MONDAY (June 17th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
ICC World Cup
Taunton West Indies v Bangladesh

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

RUGBY eir Sport 1 & 2 from 2.20pm
Under-20 World Championship
(2.30) 5th Place S-F: New Zealand v Wales
(5.00) Semi-final: Argentina v Australia
(7.30) 5th Place S-F: Ireland v England

RUGBY eir Sport 1 & 2 from 2.20pm
Under-20 World Championship
(2.30) 9th Place S-F: Scotland v Italy
(5.00) 9th Place S-F: Georgia v Fiji
(7.30) Semi-final: South Africa v France

SOCCER RTE 2 from 4.30pm
TG4 from 4.45pm
BBC Red Button & BBC Four
Women’s World Cup
(5.00) China v Spain
(5.00) South Africa v Germany
(8.00) Nigeria v France
(8.00) South Korea v Norway

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
European Under-21 Championship
(5.30) Serbia v Austria
(8.00) Germany v Denmark

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.30pm
Stage 3 Tour of Switzerland

GAA TG4, 10.10pm-11.10pm
Highlights Championship 2019

SOCCER RTE 2, 11.25pm-11.55pm
Analysis Soccer Republic

TUESDAY (June 18th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
ICC World Cup
Old Trafford England v Afghanistan

TENNIS BBC Red Button, noon-1pm, 5.55pm-7pm
BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm
UTV, 1.30pm-6pm
Royal Ascot Including the St James’s Palace Stakes

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
European Under-21 Championship
(5.30) Romania v Croatia
(8.00) England v France

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 6.45pm
Twenty20 Women: England v West Indies

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.30pm
Stage 4 Tour of Switzerland

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
TG4 from 7.45pm
BBC Red Button & BBC Four
Women’s World Cup
(8.00) Italy v Brazil
(8.00) Jamaica v Australia

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 10.25pm
Copa America
(10.30) Bolivia v Peru

WEDNESDAY (June 19th)

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.25am
Copa America
(1.30) Brazil v Venezuela

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
ICC World Cup
Edgbaston New Zealand v South Africa

TENNIS BBC Red Button, noon-1pm, 5.55pm-7pm
BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm
UTV, 1.30pm-6pm
Royal Ascot Including the Prince of Wales’ Stakes

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
European Under-21 Championship
(5.30) Spain v Belgium
(8.00) Italy v Poland

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.30pm
Stage 5 Tour of Switzerland

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
TG4 from 7.45pm
BBC Four & BBC One
Women’s World Cup
(8.00) England v Japan
(8.00) Scotland v Argentina

THURSDAY (June 20th)

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.25am
Copa America
(1.30) Argentina v Paraguay

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
ICC World Cup
Trent Bridge Australia v Bangladesh

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-8pm
Munich BMW International Open

TENNIS BBC Red Button, noon-1pm
BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm
UTV, 1.30pm-6pm
Royal Ascot Including the Gold Cup

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
TG4 from 7.45pm
BBC Four & BBC Red Button
Women’s World Cup
(5.00) Cameroon v New Zealand
(5.00) Netherlands v Canada
(8.00) Sweden v US
(8.00) Thailand v Chile

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
European Under-21 Championship
(5.30) Denmark v Austria
(8.00) Germany v Serbia

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.30pm
Stage 6 Tour of Switzerland

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: London Broncos v Hull KR

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm
Cromwell Travelers Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am
Minnesota Women’s PGA Championship

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.55pm
Copa America
(0.00) Uruguay v Japan

FRIDAY (June 21st)

SPORTS eir Sport 1, 7am-10.30am, noon-3.30pm, 8pm-10.35pm
BT Sport 1, 8pm-10.45pm
Minsk European Games

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am
Practice French Grand Prix

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
ICC World Cup
Leeds England v Sri Lanka

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-8pm
Munich BMW International Open

TENNIS BBC Red Button, noon-1pm
BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm
UTV, 1.30pm-6pm
Royal Ascot Including the Commonwealth Cup

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5pm
European Under-21 Championship
(5.30) England v Romania
(8.00) France v Croatia

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 6.45pm
Twenty20 Women: England v West Indies

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
London Craig Richards v Andre Sterling
Ted Cheeseman v Kieron Conway
Conor Benn v Jussi Koivula

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm
TPC River Highlands Travelers Championship

SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 8.45pm
African Cup of Nations
(9.00) Egypt v Zimbabwe

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Stage 7 Tour of Switzerland

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am
Hazeltine National GC Women’s PGA Championship

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.55pm
Copa America
(0.00) Ecuador v Chile

SATURDAY (June 22nd)

SPORTS eir Sport 1, 7am-2.20pm, 9.30pm-11.30pm
BT Sport 1, 8am-7.30pm
Minsk European Games

MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 9.30am
Misano World Superbike Championship

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
Sky Sports Red Button from 1pm
ICC World Cup
Hampshire Bowl India v Afghanistan

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am
Practice & Qualifying French Grand Prix

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-5pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm
ICC World Cup
Old Trafford West Indies v New Zealand

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm
Munich BMW International Open

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm
UTV, 1.30pm-6pm
Royal Ascot Including the Diamond Jubilee Stakes

SOCCER RTE 2/TG4/BBC
Women’s World Cup - Round of 16
(4.30) 1st B v 3rd A/C/D
(8.00) 2nd A v 2nd C

RUGBY eir Sport 1 & 2 from 2.20pm
Under-20 World Championship
(2.30) 5th Place Play-off final
(2.30) 11th Place Play-off final
(5.00) 3rd Place Play-off final
(5.00) 9th Place Play-off final
(7.30) 7th Place Play-off final
(7.30) World Championship final

SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 3.25pm
African Cup of Nations
(3.30) DR Congo v Uganda
(6.00) Nigeria v Burundi
(9.00) Guinea v Madagascar

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 5pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Cromwell Travelers Championship

GAA RTÉ 2 from 6.30pm
Munster Senior Football Final
(7.00) Kerry v Cork

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
European Under-21 Championship
(8.00) Belgium v Italy

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 8pm-11pm
Chaska Women’s PGA Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Stage 8 Tour of Switzerland

SUNDAY (June 23rd)

UFC BT Sport 1 from midnight
Greenville Renato Moicano v Chan Sung Jung

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 0.30am
(0.30) MLS: FC Cincinnati v Los Angeles Galaxy

SPORTS eir Sport 1, 7am-11pm
BT Sport 1, 7am-7.45pm
Minsk European Games

MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 9.30am
Misano World Superbike Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 10am
State of Origin - Game 2
(10.50) Queensland v New South Wales

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
ICC World Cup
Lord’s Pakistan v South Africa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm
Munich BMW International Open

TENNIS BBC 1, 1pm-4pm
Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm
Circuit Paul Ricard French Grand Prix

GAA RTÉ 2 from 1pm
BBC from 1.30pm (1st game)
Ulster Senior Football Final
(2.00) Donegal v Cavan
Leinster Senior Football Final
(4.00) Dublin v Meath

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-3.30pm
WTA Nature Valley Classic final (Birmingham)

SOCCER RTE 2/TG4/BBC
Women’s World Cup - Round of 16
(4.30) Winner D v 3rd B/E/F
(8.00) Winner A v 3rd C/D/E

SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 3.25pm
African Cup of Nations
(3.30) Morocco v Namibia
(6.00) Senegal v Tanzania
(9.00) Algeria v Kenya

TENNIS ESPN, 3.30pm-6pm
WTA Mallorca Open final

IndyCar Sky Sports F1 from 5pm
Wisconsin Grand Prix at Road America

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 5.30pm-6.30pm
Stage 9 Tour of Switzerland

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
TPC River Highlands Travelers Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
European Under-21 Championship
(8.00) Austria v Germany

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.55pm
European Under-21 Championship
(8.00) Denmark v Serbia

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 8.30pm-midnight
Hazeltine National GC Women’s PGA Championship

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 10.30pm
(10.30) MLS: Columbus Crew v Sporting Kansas City

