The Irish athletics records most ripe for revision in 2026

Back in January 2017 a now prominent member of World Athletics had a good idea. Such was the number of conspicuously stubborn, and in some cases suspicious, world records still sitting in the books perhaps it was time to “retire” them, then simply start all over again.

The notion that all records are there to be broken has been tested since, well, records began. Some will invariably last longer than others. Some of the longest-standing records might suddenly be broken when least expected. The problem is if longevity alone is used to decide which ones are suspicious and which ones aren’t, then lots of them would be discarded immediately.

When the New York Times ran a story about this idea to “retire” all existing world records they carried a picture of our own Pierce O’Callaghan over the caption – written in bold capital letters – THE EXECUTIONER. For O’Callaghan, the former international race walker and master statistician of Irish athletics, the idea was certainly well-intentioned, before the roars of disapproval (and legal threats) drowned everything out.

“I am more than angry,” said Mike Powell, the American long jumper whose world record of 8.95m has stood since 1991.

“The plan lumps us all in with the cheats,” said Britain’s Steve Cram, who in 1985 set world records for the 1,500m, mile and 2,000m within 19 days.

“You can never erase history,” said Cram’s British team-mate Colin Jackson, whose 12.91 for the 110m hurdles has stood as the European record since 1993.

O’Callaghan wasn’t the first person to tackle the issue, describing his proposal to “retire” – not “rewrite” – the list of world records as “a necessary evil”. In 1999, the German athletics federation also proposed a “clean slate” of world records to go with the new millennium, and the IAAF (now World Athletics) rejected it 192-1. When they proposed something similar in 2012 to coincide with the IAAF centenary, it didn’t make it as far as a vote.

Irish Race Walk official Pierce O'Callaghan. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, who in 1979 set world records for the 800m, 1,500m and mile within 41 days, did back the idea in 2017. Again, it didn’t make it as far as a vote. O’Callaghan is now head of competition management at World Athletics, and while it appears unlikely his idea will be revisited again, several of those longest-standing records are still sitting in the books.

Who knows what’s coming down the track and field in 2026? One of those conspicuously stubborn world records is the women’s 400m mark of 47.60 set by Marita Koch in 1985, dating back to the old East German era when doping was systematic. Likewise, the women’s world discus record of team-mate Gabriele Reinsch, which has stood since 1988.

Then last September at the World Championships in Tokyo, US sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won the 400m final in 47.78, the second-fastest time in history. So perhaps that world record is living on borrowed time after all.

Still, the women’s world records now have a combined age of well over three centuries, and many will outlive the women who set them: in the case of Florence Griffith-Joyner, her 10.49 for 100m and 21.34 for 200m, both set in 1988, already have, as she died in 1998 of a sudden epileptic seizure.

What is also clear is that some Irish athletics records are also proving more stubborn than others. Just not for any suspicious reasons. Along with the record 25 championships medals won by Irish athletes in 2025, the number of Irish records broken was the highest in many years, including in some events where progression appeared to have stalled.

Kate O’Connor showed the way when twice breaking her own Irish indoor pentathlon record, then twice breaking her outdoor heptathlon record too, and she’s only getting going.

Mark English and Cian McPhillips also combined to completely rewrite the Irish 800m record, the first time that mark was broken by two different athletes in the same season. They took almost two-and-a-half seconds off English’s previous record from 2024, after English ran 1:43.37, before McPhillips ran 1:42.15 to finish fourth in the World Championship final.

Israel Olatunde racing at the national championships. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The Irish men’s marathon record was also broken three times within the space of 12 months (and for only the sixth time in the last 45 years) when Fearghal Curtin ran 2:07:54 in October. Efrem Gidey also broke both the Irish 10,000m records on the track and the road, taking down the latter mark which had stood to John Treacy since 1985.

The Irish 100m record had been proving very stubborn until Israel Olatunde came along, first breaking the 10.18 mark set by Paul Hession in 2007 when he ran 10.17 in 2022. Olatunde then clocked 10.12 in 2024, before running 10.08 last August. Both the men’s and women’s 4x100m records also fell in 2025.

It didn’t get much fanfare at the time, but when Niamh Fogarty threw her discus best 58.40m in April, she also broke one of the longest-standing Irish records, finally eclipsing the 57.60m set by Patricia Walsh way back in 1984.

Still, lots of other Irish athletics records are coming up on big anniversaries in 2026. Colm Cronin’s Irish triple jump record of 15.89m will turn 49 years old this June, while Declan Hegarty’s hammer record of 77.80m turns 41. Brendan Quinn also ran his 3,000m steeplechase record back in 1985, and Terry McHugh’s javelin mark of 82.75m is still out there on its own since 2000 – the same year Sonia O’Sullivan set her 5,000m record.

Marita Walton-Lanigan set a couple of firsts for Irish women’s athletics over the years, including the first to receive a scholarship to the US, and her Irish shot put record of 16.99m has stood since 1983.

Given all the advances in so-called super-shoe technology, Catherina McKiernan’s women’s marathon record of 2:22:23, set in 1998, would also appear ripe for revision. But then some records we know aren’t just a measure of time or distance, they’re also a measure of true greatness.