Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, May 6th – 12th
MONDAY (May 6th)
SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-11.15am, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, noon-5pm, 6.30pm-10pm
Sheffield World Championship final
SOCCER RTE 2 from 6.30pm
(7.00) Euro U-17: Rep of Ireland v Czech Republic
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Manchester City v Leicester City
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.25pm
Premier Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: AC Milan v Bologna
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Women’s league finals
GAA RTE 1, 8.30pm-9pm
Discussion Format & volunteerism
SOCCER RTE 2, 11.40pm-0.10am
Discussion Soccer Republic
TUESDAY (May 7th)
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 6.30pm
(8.00) CL: Liverpool (0) v Barcelona (3)
WEDNESDAY (May 8th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm
1st ODI England v Pakistan
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Chester Including the Chester Vase
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 6.30pm
Champions League Semi-final, 2nd leg
(8.00) Ajax (1) v Tottenham (0)
THURSDAY (May 9th)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-1.30pm, 3.30pm-6.30pm
Southport British Masters
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-3.30pm, 8.30pm
Dallas The Byron Nelson
SOCCER RTE 2 from 6.30pm
(7.00) Euro U-17: Belgium v Rep of Ireland
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Sheffield Premier League
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Two from 7.30pm
Europa League Semi-final, 2nd leg
(8.00) Valenca (1) v Arsenal (3)
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Europa League Semi-final, 2nd leg
(8.00) Chelsea (1) v Eintracht Frankfurt (1)
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
League 2 Play-off Semi-final, 1st leg
(7.45) Newport County v MK Dons
CRICKET RTE 2, 11.30pm-0.30am
Highlights Ireland v Bangladesh
FRIDAY (May 10th)
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Blues v Hurricanes
(10.45) SR: Melbourne Rebels v Reds
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am
Practice Spanish Grand Prix
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-1.30pm, 3.30pm-6.30pm
Hillside GC British Masters
RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 6.05pm
(6.10) SR: Bulls v Crusaders
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11.30pm
Trinity Forest GC The Byron Nelson
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Nottingham Leigh Wood v Ryan Doyle
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Challenge Cup final
(7.45) Clermont v La Rochelle
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: Aberdeen v Hearts
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
League 2 Play-off Semi-final, 1st leg
(7.45) Tranmere Rovers v Forest Green Rovers
SATURDAY (May 11th)
UFC BT Sport 1 from 3am
Rio De Janeiro Rose Namajunas v Jessica Andrade
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.10am
(6.15) SR: Highlanders v Los Jaguares
(8.35) SR: Chiefs v Sharks
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
2nd ODI England v Pakistan
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am
Practice & Qualifying Spanish Grand Prix
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.25am
(2.00) Serie A: Atalanta v Genoa
(5.00) Serie A: Cagliari v Lazio
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship Play-off Semi-final, 1st leg
(12.30) Aston Villa v West Brom
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm
Southport British Masters
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4.30pm
Ascot Victoria Cup day
SOCCER Premier Sports from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Atalanta v Genoa
(5.00) Serie A: Cagliari v Lazio
RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 1, 2pm-4.30pm
(2.30) C Cup: Bradford v Leeds
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Lions v Waratahs
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 3.30pm-7.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 1: Individual time-trial
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 4pm
Channel 4 from 4.30pm
Champions Cup final
(5.00) Leinster v Saracens
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5pm
Championship Play-off Semi-final, 1st leg
(5.15) Derby County v Leeds Utd
TENNIS BT Sport 3, 5.30pm-8pm
WTA Madrid Open final
GAA Sky Sports Arena from 6pm
Leinster Senior Hurling
(7.00) Kilkenny v Dublin
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Trinity Forest GC The Byron Nelson
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.15pm
League 1 Play-off Semi-final, 1st leg
(7.30) Charlton Athletic v Sunderland
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 9pm
(9.00) MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy v New York City FC
SUNDAY (May 12th)
MMA Sky Sports Action from 2am
Illinois Michael Chandler v Patricio Pitbull
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7am
(7.05) SR: Brumbies v Sunwolves
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm, 6pm-11pm
Hillside GC British Masters
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11am
(12.00) SP: Rangers v Celtic
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.25am
(11.30) Series A: Torino v Sassuolo
CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.30pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 2: To Fucecchio
SOCCER Premier Sports from 11.25pm
(11.30) Serie A: Torino v Sassuolo
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 1pm
Barcelona Spanish Grand Prix
GAA RTE 2 from 1pm
Munster Senior Hurling Championship
(2.00) Waterford v Clare
(4.00) Cork v Tipperary
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: (2.00) Ligue 1: Rennes v Guingamp
(4.00) Ligue 1: Lille v Bordeaux
RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 1 from 2.05pm
(2.15) C Cup: Warrington v Wigan
SPORTS Red Bull TV from 7pm
Dublin Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.30pm
(7.30) MLS: Atlanta Utd v Orlando City
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Lyon
GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10pm-midnight
Tour of California Stage 1: From Sacramento
RUGBY Virgin Media One, 10pm-11pm
Highlights Champions Cup final
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10.50pm
Canada Women’s Rugby Sevens
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight
Highlights Match of the Day