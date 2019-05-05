Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, May 6th – 12th

 

MONDAY (May 6th)

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-11.15am, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, noon-5pm, 6.30pm-10pm
Sheffield World Championship final

SOCCER RTE 2 from 6.30pm
(7.00) Euro U-17: Rep of Ireland v Czech Republic

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Manchester City v Leicester City

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.25pm
Premier Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: AC Milan v Bologna

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Women’s league finals

GAA RTE 1, 8.30pm-9pm
Discussion Format & volunteerism

SOCCER RTE 2, 11.40pm-0.10am
Discussion Soccer Republic

TUESDAY (May 7th)

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 6.30pm
(8.00) CL: Liverpool (0) v Barcelona (3)

WEDNESDAY (May 8th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm
1st ODI England v Pakistan

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Chester Including the Chester Vase

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 6.30pm
Champions League Semi-final, 2nd leg
(8.00) Ajax (1) v Tottenham (0)

THURSDAY (May 9th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-1.30pm, 3.30pm-6.30pm
Southport British Masters

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-3.30pm, 8.30pm
Dallas The Byron Nelson

SOCCER RTE 2 from 6.30pm
(7.00) Euro U-17: Belgium v Rep of Ireland

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Sheffield Premier League

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Two from 7.30pm
Europa League Semi-final, 2nd leg
(8.00) Valenca (1) v Arsenal (3)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Europa League Semi-final, 2nd leg
(8.00) Chelsea (1) v Eintracht Frankfurt (1)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
League 2 Play-off Semi-final, 1st leg
(7.45) Newport County v MK Dons

CRICKET RTE 2, 11.30pm-0.30am
Highlights Ireland v Bangladesh

FRIDAY (May 10th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Blues v Hurricanes
(10.45) SR: Melbourne Rebels v Reds

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am
Practice Spanish Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-1.30pm, 3.30pm-6.30pm
Hillside GC British Masters

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 6.05pm
(6.10) SR: Bulls v Crusaders

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11.30pm
Trinity Forest GC The Byron Nelson

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Nottingham Leigh Wood v Ryan Doyle

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Challenge Cup final
(7.45) Clermont v La Rochelle

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: Aberdeen v Hearts

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
League 2 Play-off Semi-final, 1st leg
(7.45) Tranmere Rovers v Forest Green Rovers

SATURDAY (May 11th)

UFC BT Sport 1 from 3am
Rio De Janeiro Rose Namajunas v Jessica Andrade

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.10am
(6.15) SR: Highlanders v Los Jaguares
(8.35) SR: Chiefs v Sharks

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
2nd ODI England v Pakistan

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am
Practice & Qualifying Spanish Grand Prix

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.25am
(2.00) Serie A: Atalanta v Genoa
(5.00) Serie A: Cagliari v Lazio

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship Play-off Semi-final, 1st leg
(12.30) Aston Villa v West Brom

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm
Southport British Masters

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4.30pm
Ascot Victoria Cup day

SOCCER Premier Sports from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Atalanta v Genoa
(5.00) Serie A: Cagliari v Lazio

RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 1, 2pm-4.30pm
(2.30) C Cup: Bradford v Leeds

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Lions v Waratahs

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 3.30pm-7.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 1: Individual time-trial

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 4pm
Channel 4 from 4.30pm
Champions Cup final
(5.00) Leinster v Saracens

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5pm
Championship Play-off Semi-final, 1st leg
(5.15) Derby County v Leeds Utd

TENNIS BT Sport 3, 5.30pm-8pm
WTA Madrid Open final

GAA Sky Sports Arena from 6pm
Leinster Senior Hurling
(7.00) Kilkenny v Dublin

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Trinity Forest GC The Byron Nelson

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.15pm
League 1 Play-off Semi-final, 1st leg
(7.30) Charlton Athletic v Sunderland

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 9pm
(9.00) MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy v New York City FC

SUNDAY (May 12th)

MMA Sky Sports Action from 2am
Illinois Michael Chandler v Patricio Pitbull

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7am
(7.05) SR: Brumbies v Sunwolves

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm, 6pm-11pm
Hillside GC British Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11am
(12.00) SP: Rangers v Celtic

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.25am
(11.30) Series A: Torino v Sassuolo

CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.30pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 2: To Fucecchio

SOCCER Premier Sports from 11.25pm
(11.30) Serie A: Torino v Sassuolo

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 1pm
Barcelona Spanish Grand Prix

GAA RTE 2 from 1pm
Munster Senior Hurling Championship
(2.00) Waterford v Clare
(4.00) Cork v Tipperary

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: (2.00) Ligue 1: Rennes v Guingamp
(4.00) Ligue 1: Lille v Bordeaux

RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 1 from 2.05pm
(2.15) C Cup: Warrington v Wigan

SPORTS Red Bull TV from 7pm
Dublin Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.30pm
(7.30) MLS: Atlanta Utd v Orlando City

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Lyon

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10pm-midnight
Tour of California Stage 1: From Sacramento

RUGBY Virgin Media One, 10pm-11pm
Highlights Champions Cup final

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10.50pm
Canada Women’s Rugby Sevens

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight
Highlights Match of the Day

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.