Galway boost chances of survival as they confirm Monaghan’s relegation from Division One

NFL Division 1: Monaghan 2-9 Galway 1-20

Galway boosted their chances of staying in Division One of the NFL with an eight-point win over Monaghan in Inniskeen. An uneven performance from the Connacht champions was still enough to return to winning ways and move two points clear of the relegation zone, while confirming Monaghan’s return to the second tier. The introduction of Paul Conroy appeared to spark Galway to find an extra gear as they added 0-11 to their total from the 50th minute on.

Galway were well on their way to victory when they led by four at half-time (1-5 to 0-4) after playing into the breeze, with Oisín Mac Donnacha lashing home their only goal in the 15th minute after good work by Dylan McHugh and John Maher. An error-strewn opening half saw Monaghan struggle to really threaten the Galway defence, with a brace of points from Mícheál Bannigan and a two-point free by Jack McCarron all they had to show for their efforts, while Rob Finnerty, Dylan McHugh and Matthew Tierney were among the scorers for the more efficient Tribesmen.

Tierney and Finnerty added to Galway’s tally after the restart and while Monaghan responded with a goal from Dessie Ward, they never looked like being able to catch up with the visitors. With John Maher giving an influential performance in midfield, Galway also had a major impact off the bench from 2024 Footballer of the Year Paul Conroy, who landed two efforts from outside the arc. After waiting until midway through the second half for their first two-pointer, Galway ended up with four as Conroy’s brace was matched by Finnerty, who top-scored with 0-8.

Mícheál McCarville fired home a late consolation goal for Monaghan, but their winless run continued, confirming their relegation to Division Two. Galway, meanwhile, move on to six points in the table and they know that if they take anything from their final-round game against Dublin, they will be secure in the top flight for 2027.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan (0-1-0, 1tpf); Daragh McElearney, Ryan O’Toole, Ryan Wylie; Louis Kelly, Dessie Ward (1-0-0), Cameron Dowd; Mícheál McCarville (1-0-0), Karl Gallagher; Aaron Carey, Mícheál Bannigan (0-0-3), Stephen O’Hanlon (0-0-2); David Garland, Andrew Woods, Jack McCarron (0-1-0, 1tpf).

Subs: Fionán Carolan for Carey, Oisín McGorman for McCarron, Ryan Duffy for Kelly (all H-T); Robbie Hanratty for Dowd (53); Eddie Walsh for Woods (61).

Galway: Conor Flaherty; Johnny McGrath, Cian Hernon, Jack Glynn; Liam Silke, Dylan McHugh (0-0-1), Seán Kelly (0-0-1); John Maher (0-0-1), Matthew Tierney (0-0-3); Shane McGrath, Ciarán Mulhern, Céin D’Arcy (0-0-1); Rob Finnerty (0-2-4, 1tpf, 2f), Oisín Mac Donnacha (1-0-0), Liam Ó Conghaile.

Subs: Paul Conroy (0-2-0) for Mulhern (43); Colm Costello (0-0-1) for Mac Donnacha (44); Brian Cogger for Ó Conghaile (58); Seán Mulkerrin for Silke (60); Connor Carson for McGrath (63).

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).