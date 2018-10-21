Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, October 22nd – 28th
 

MONDAY (Oct 22nd)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.20) Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Arsenal v Leicester City

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER BBC 2, 7pm-7.30pm
Draw FA Cup, first round

SPORTS BBC 1, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights Invictus Games

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2018

TUESDAY (Oct 23rd)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.15) NY Giants @ Atlanta Falcons

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6am-7.45am
Stage 1 Tour of Hainan

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30am
5th ODI Sri Lanka v England

SOCCER Virgin Media One from 5.45pm
BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
(5.55) CL: AEK Athens v Bayern Munich

SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
(5.55) CL: Young Boys v Valencia

SPORTS BBC 1, 7pm-7.30pm
Highlights Invictus Games

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.50pm
BT Sport 2 from 8pm
(8.00) CL: Manchester Utd v Juventus

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
(8.00) CL: Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
(7.45) Norwich City v Aston Villa

SOCCER ESPN from 8pm
(8.00) CL: Real Madrid v Viktoria Plzen

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(7.45) Birmingham City v Reading
(7.45) Middlesbrough v Rotherham Utd
(7.45) Millwall v Wigan Athletic
(7.45) Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday
(7.45) Sheffield Utd v Stoke City
(7.45) Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers

CYCLING Eurosport, 8pm-10.30pm
London Day 1 of 6-day track event

NFL BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.05am
Analysis NFL This week

WEDNESDAY (Oct 24th)

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6.30am-8.15am
Stage 2 Tour of Hainan

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Virgin Media Sport from 5.45pm
(5.55) CL: PSV v Tottenham
(8.00) CL: Paris Saint-Germain v Napoli

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
(5.55) CL: Brugge v Monaco

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.50pm
(8.00) CL: Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(8.00) West Brom v Derby County

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(7.45) Bristol City v Hull City
(7.45) Leeds Utd v Ipswich Town
(7.45) Preston North End v Brentford
(8.00) Bolton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

SPORTS BBC 1, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights Invictus Games

CYCLING Eurosport, 8pm-10.45pm
London Day 2 of 6-day track event

THURSDAY (Oct 25th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am
Milwaukee 76ers @ Bucks

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-9AM
Sheshan GC WGC-HSBC Champions

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6am-7.45am
Stage 3 Tour of Hainan

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Virgin Media Sport from 5.30pm
(5.55) EL: Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal
(8.00) EL: Chelsea v BATE

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
(5.55) EL: RB Leipzig v Celtic
(8.00) EL: Rangers v Spartak Moscow

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-10.30pm
Mississippi Sanderson Farms Championship

SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
(5.55) EL: AC Milan v Real Betis
(8.00) EL: Marseille v Lazio

SPORTS BBC 1, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Invictus Games

CYCLING Eurosport, 8pm-10.30pm
London Day 3 of 6-day track event

FRIDAY (Oct 26th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am
(1.20) Miami Dolphins @ Houston Texans

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Oklahoma City Celtics @Thunder

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-9am
China WGC-HSBC Champions

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6.30am-8.15am
Stage 4 Tour of Hainan

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 3.45pm
eir Sport 1 from 3.55pm
Practice Mexican Grand Prix

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5.55pm
(6.00) Pro14: Southern Kings v Scarlets

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-10.30pm
CC of Jackson Sanderson Farms Championship

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.55) Pro14: Ulster v Dragons

SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Nimes v Saint-Etienne

SPORTS BBC 1, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights Invictus Games

RUGBY TG4 from 8pm
(8.05) Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht

CYCLING Eurosport, 8pm-10.50pm
London Day 4 of 6-day track event

SATURDAY (Oct 27th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
New York Warriors @ Knicks

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4am-9am
Sheshan GC WGC-HSBC Champions

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
International
(7.00) Australia v New Zealand

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6.30am-8.15am
Stage 5 Tour of Hainan

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
(12.30) Middlesbrough v Derby County

SPORTS BBC 1, 1.15pm-2pm, 5.30pm-6pm
Highlights Invictus Games

HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4.20pm
RACING Cheltenham, Doncaster & Newbury

RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 1 from 2pm
(2.30) England v New Zealand

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm
Twenty20 Sri Lanka v England

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro14: Benetton v Leinster
(5.15) Pro14: Munster v Glasgow

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Cup: Saracens v Leicester

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 2.55pm
(3.00) Currie Cup final

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 4pm
Practice & Qualifying Mexican Grand Prix

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Leicester City v West Ham Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
Championship
(5.30) Leeds Utd v Nottingham Forest

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Hoffenheim v Stuttgart

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
London Ryan Doyle v Jordan Gill
Ted Cheeseman v Asinia Byfield
John Ryder v Andrey Sirotkin

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-10.30pm
Mississippi Sanderson Farms Championship

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Stade Francais v Montpellier

CYCLING Eurosport, 8pm-10.45pm
London Day 5 of 6-day track event

RUGBY TG4, 8.30pm-9.50pm
Highlights Pro14 matches

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Oct 28th)

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 1am
New York Daniel Jacobs v Sergiy Derevyanchenko

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am
San Antonio Lakers @ Spurs

UFC BT Sport 3 from 3am
Moncton, Canada Volkan Oezdemir v Anthony Smith

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-8am
Shanghai WGC-HSBC Champions

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 4.30am
Phillip Island Grand Prix of Australia

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5am-6.45am
Stage 6 Tour of Hainan

SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 6.45am-10am, 11.25am-3pm
Daqing, China International Championship

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 11am-2.15pm
WTA Final from Singapore

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Bordeaux-Begles v Lyon

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Crystal Palace v Arsenal
(4.00) PL: Manchester Utd v Everton

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 12.30pm
Bundesliga
(12.30) Nuremberg v Eintracht Frankfurt
(2.30) RB Leipzig v Schalke
(5.00) Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 12.45pm
League Cup Semi-finals
(1.30) Hearts v Celtic
(4.30) Aberdeen v Rangers

DARTS ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 10.30pm-2.30am
Dortmund European Championship

TENNIS Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-3pm
ATP Final from Vienna

NFL BBC 2 from 1pm
Sky Sports Action from 1pm
(1.30) Philadelphia Eagles @ Jacksonville Jaguars

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 2pm-4pm
ATP Final from Basel

GAA TG4 from 2.30pm
TBA Club championships

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.45pm
(7.45) Cup: Newcastle v Exeter

NFL Sky Sports Action from 4.30pm
TBA Games from Week 8

CYCLING Eurosport, 5.30pm-8.30pm
London Final day of 6-day track event

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 6.10pm
Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.05pm
Mexico City Mexican Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm
CC of Jackson Sanderson Farms Championship

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 9pm
Brooklyn Warriors @ Nets

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.