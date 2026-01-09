Saipan: Never let the truth get in the way of a good story

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Considering Kevin Kilbane was in Saipan in the summer of 2002, and was in the actual room when it all kicked off between Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy, he’s a fair old judge of the accuracy of the film supposedly telling the story of what went on back then. His constant refrain when watching it? “That didn’t happen.” No, Keane didn’t call McCarthy an ‘English c**t’. No, the players weren’t “pissheads”. And so on. But as Kevin puts it, “never let the truth get in the way of a good story”.

If Ireland are to get to their first World Cup since 2002 this summer, it’s hard to imagine Heimir Hallgrímsson and Séamus Coleman falling out in quite the same manner as Mick and Roy. But if they do qualify, Caoimhín Kelleher’s form will have played no small part in the feat. David Gorman takes a look at his remarkable penalty-saving record, one he extended on Wednesday against Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Darragh Ó Sé tells us that it’s still Christmas in west Kerry, “best friends and sworn enemies” An Ghaeltacht and Dingle extending the festivities by reaching the All-Ireland Intermediate and Senior finals. He salutes the contribution of blow-in Aidan Walsh to the An Ghaeltacht cause, “we’re lucky that he found a nice Gaeltacht girl to bring him out west”. And as luck would have it, Gordon Manning caught up with the Cork man before Sunday’s final against Glenullin.

In rugby, John O’Sullivan talks to Josh van der Flier ahead of Leinster’s Champions Cup meeting with La Rochelle tomorrow, while Johnny Watterson hears from Munster’s Gavin Coombes as he limbers up for Sunday’s game away to Toulon. Did he ever consider following his first cousins Gary and Paul O’Donovan in to rowing? “No, thank God. I’m a bit heavy for it.”

Sonia O’Sullivan looks forward to Saturday’s World Cross-Country Championships in Florida, but she has a notion that not much “thought or energy” was put into the Irish team selection for the event.

And Johnny Watterson brings us the story of 15-year-old Teo Davidov, a tennis prodigy who is “bucking convention”. Most of us would have been happy to have had one half decent forehand when playing the game, Davidov has two - “proficiently ambidextrous”, he uses no back hand, just right and left-handed forehands.

TV Watch: There are two African Cup of Nations quarter-finals live on E4 today, Mali v Senegal (4pm) and Cameroon v Morocco (7pm). Later, Wrexham will attempt to do a spot of giant-killing when they host Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup (TNT Sports 1, 7.30pm) and at 8.0 rugby fans can choose between two Champions Cup ties - Edinburgh v Gloucester (Premier Sports 1) and Castres v Bath (Premier Sports 2).