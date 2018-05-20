Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, May 21st – May 27th
 

MONDAY (May 21st)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
Houston G3: Rockets @ Warriors

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 8pm
(8.00) MLS: Montreal Impact v LA Galaxy

TUESDAY (May 22nd)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Cleveland G4: Celtics @ Cavaliers

CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 16: To Rovereto

WEDNESDAY (May 23rd)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
Oakland G4: Rockets @ Warriors

CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 17: To Iseo

HORSE Sky Sports Action, 7pm-9pm
RACING Southwell & Wexford

THURSDAY (May 24th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Boston G5: Cavaliers @ Celtics

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am
Channel 4 from 9.55am
eir Sport 1 from 9.55am
Practice Monaco Grand Prix

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
1st Test, D1 England v Pakistan

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-6pm
Wentworth BMW PGA Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 18: To Prato Nevoso

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-midnight
Colonial CC Fort Worth Invitational

HORSE RACING ITV4, 6.15pm-8.30pm
Sandown Including the Brigadier Gerard Stakes

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Castleford Tigers v St Helens

FRIDAY (May 25th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
Houston G5: Warriors @ Rockets

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Crusaders v Hurricanes
(10.45) Melbourne Rebels v Sunwolves

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-6pm
Wentworth BMW PGA Championship

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
1st Test, D2 England v Pakistan

CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 19: To Bardonecchia

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 1pm
Tokyo Jamie McDonnell v Naoya Inoue

DARTS ITV4, 1.45pm-6.30pm, 7pm-midnight
World Series From Gelsenkirchen

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-midnight
Colonial CC Fort Worth Invitational

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.55pm
(8.00) Top 14 Semi-final 1

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 8.35pm
(8.40) SR: Los Jaguares v Sharks

SATURDAY (May 26th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Cleveland G6: Celtics @ Cavaliers (if required)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Chiefs v Waratahs
(10.45) Reds v Highlanders

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
1st Test, D3 England v Pakistan

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 10pm
(10.00) MLS: Seattle Sounders v Real Salt Lake

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am
eir Sport 1 from 10.55am
Channel 4 from 10.55am
Practice & Qualifying Monaco Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-6pm
Wentworth BMW PGA Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 20: To Cervinia

HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4.15pm
RACING Haydock, Goodwood & York

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 2pm-5pm
The Curragh Including Tattersalls 2000 Guineas

TENNIS BT Sport 3 from 2pm
WTA Final from Strasbourg

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2pm
(3.00) English Premiership final

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Bulls v Brumbies

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.50pm
(4.00) Top 14 Semi-final 1

RUGBY Sky Sports Action Red Button
(4.15) SR: Stormers v Lions

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena Red Button
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

RUGBY TG4 from 5.25pm
Sky Sports Action from 5.30pm
(6.00) Pro14 final from the Aviva

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 5.45pm-7pm
WTA Nuremberg Open final

GOLF BBC 2, 6pm-6.45pm
Highlights BMW PGA Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Colonial CC Fort Worth Invitational

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League final
(7.45) Real Madrid v Liverpool

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 8pm-9pm
ATP Geneva Open final

ATHLETICS Eurosport 1, 9pm-11pm
Eugene IAAF Diamond League

SUNDAY (May 27th)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from midnight
(0.00) MLS: New York RB v Philadelphia Union

NBA BT Sport 2 from 2am
Oakland G6: Rockets @ Warriors (if required)

MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 10am
Donington Park World Superbikes

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
1st Test, D4 England v Pakistan

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-6pm
Wentworth BMW PGA Championship

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm
Sky Sports Main Event from 2.05pm
Channel 4 from 1.45pm
eir Sport 1 from 2.05pm
Monte Carlo Monaco Grand Prix

GAA RTE 2 from 1.30pm
(2.00) SHC: Tipperary v Cork
(4.00) Galway v Kilkenny

HORSE RACING RTE 1, 1.40pm-4.35pm
The Curragh Including the Tattersalls 1000 Guineas

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2.30pm
(3.00) England v Barbarians

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-6.15pm
Giro d’Italia Final stage: From Rome

GOLF BBC 2, 6pm-7pm
Highlights BMW PGA Championship

UFC BT Sport 2 from 6pm
Liverpool Stephen Thompson v Darren Till

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Colonial CC Fort Worth Invitational

GAA BBC 2 from 7pm
Deferred SF: Derry v Donegal

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11pm
(11.00) MLS: Sporting Kansas City v Columbus Crew

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Boston G7: Cavaliers @ Celtics (if required)

