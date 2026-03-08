Man killed and two others injured in west Dublin road crash

The road has since reopened following a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man has died following a single vehicle collision in Tyrrelstown in west Dublin on Saturday evening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened on the Powerstown Road at about 6pm, to come forward.

A man, aged in his 30s, who was travelling as a passenger in the vehicle was fatally injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

“His body has been removed to the mortuary at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown and a postmortem examination will take place in due course. The Coroner has been notified,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

A second passenger, a woman in her 30s, was brought to Connolly Hospital to be treated for what were described as serious but not life threatening injuries.

The driver of the can, a man in his 40s, was also brought to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or with camera footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on (01) 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.

The man is the 30th person to die in a collision on the State’s roads this year.