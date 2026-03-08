China calls for immediate ceasefire in Iran and warns against regime change

China’s foreign minister has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Iran war to prevent further escalation and warned against any attempt at regime change. Although Iran and China enjoy a strategic partnership, Wang Yi struck a neutral tone as he called on all sides to return to the negotiating table.

“This is a war that should not have happened. It is a war that does no one any good. The history of the Middle East tells the world time and again that force provides no solution, and armed conflict will only increase hatred and breed new crises,” he said.

“China calls for an immediate stop to military operations to avoid the spiralling escalation of the situation and prevent the conflict from spilling over and spreading.”

Wang said that, to resolve the issues surrounding Iran and the Middle East, a number of principles should be observed, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and all countries in the Gulf region. He said there was no place for the use of force and that negotiations should resume immediately, adding that it was for countries in the region rather than external great powers to determine their fate.

“The law of the jungle must not return and rule the world. Wilful use of force does not prove one’s strengths. Civilians are innocent and should not be victimised,” he said.

“The people in the Middle East are the true master of the region. Middle Eastern affairs should be determined by regional countries independently. Plotting colour revolution or seeking regime change will find no popular support.”

Wang was speaking at a wide-ranging press conference during the Two Sessions, China’s annual legislative meeting. He indicated that, despite their differences over the Iran war, Beijing wants US president Donald Trump’s visit to China to go ahead at the end of this month.

“Turning our backs on each other would only lead to mutual misperception and miscalculation. Sliding into conflict or confrontation could drag the whole world down. China and the US are both big countries. Neither side can remodel the other, but we can choose how we want to engage,” he said.

“It is heartening to see that the presidents of the two countries have led by example. By maintaining good interactions at the top level, they have provided important strategic safeguard for the China-US relationship to improve and move forward, and they have brought the relationship back on an even keel after the ups and downs.”

Beijing and Washington have avoided antagonising one another in advance of this month’s visit and Trump did not mention China during his State of the Union address last month. This year has also seen a succession of European leaders visiting Beijing, starting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and Wang said that European attitudes to China were improving.

“We are witnessing a growing consensus among wise minds in Europe that China is not a competitor but a global partner. This is especially true among young people. They are looking at China in a more objective and positive way. In trade and economic ties, China and Europe are mutually complementary. A dynamic balance is entirely within reach amid growing ties,” he said.

“Interdependence is not a risk, intertwined interests are not threats and openness and co-operation will not weaken economic security. But building walls and barriers will only lead to self-isolation. We’re glad to see European friends stepping out of the small attic of protectionism and walking into the fitness club of the Chinese market to build their strength and competitiveness.”