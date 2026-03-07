Sport

Ireland’s women miss out on first chance to qualify for World Cup

Ireland will qualify if they win the third-placed playoff on Sunday night

Irish captain Sarah Hawkshaw who won her 100th cap against Australia in Chile on Saturday. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/INPHO
Irish captain Sarah Hawkshaw who won her 100th cap against Australia in Chile on Saturday. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/INPHO
Mary Hannigan
Sat Mar 07 2026 - 23:041 MIN READ

Women’s Hockey World Cup qualifier: Ireland 0 Australia 1

A 1-0 defeat by Australia in the semi-finals of their World Cup qualifying tournament in Santiago on Saturday night means Ireland’s women missed out on their first chance to book their place in this summer’s finals. They have, though, another opportunity when they play either Chile or Japan in Sunday evening’s third-place playoff.

The game’s only goal, from a penalty stroke two minutes before half-time, proved to be a controversial one. Róisín Upton was adjudged to have fouled Grace Stewart in the circle, when replays showed there was no foul at all, but Ireland opted not to use a video referral and Claire Colwill stepped by to convert.

Earlier, Elizabeth Murphy had saved a stroke from Tatum Stewart during a period of Australian dominance, but Ireland, whose captain Sarah Hawkshaw was winning her 100th cap, grew in to the game in the second half. As ever, the Carey twins, Niamh and Michelle, were behind much of their best attacking work.

READ MORE

JP McManus: Racing’s most famous gambler has a stronger grip than ever before on the sport

St Patrick’s Athletic embrace set pieces, Jack Byrne shows his quality: Friday’s League of Ireland lessons

Malachy Clerkin: Seven Cheltenham storylines that have nothing to do with betting

Ireland player ratings: Jack Conan the standout in gritty win over Wales

But having beaten Australia for the first time ever last month, 4-1 in the Pro League in Tasmania, Ireland could find no way past them this time.

Even if they were to lose that third-place playoff their World Cup qualifying hopes wouldn’t be over. The second qualifying tournament gets under way in India on Sunday – whichever fourth-placed finisher in the two tournaments has the higher world ranking will also qualify for the finals.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan is a sports writer with The Irish Times