Ireland’s women miss out on first chance to qualify for World Cup

Women’s Hockey World Cup qualifier: Ireland 0 Australia 1

A 1-0 defeat by Australia in the semi-finals of their World Cup qualifying tournament in Santiago on Saturday night means Ireland’s women missed out on their first chance to book their place in this summer’s finals. They have, though, another opportunity when they play either Chile or Japan in Sunday evening’s third-place playoff.

The game’s only goal, from a penalty stroke two minutes before half-time, proved to be a controversial one. Róisín Upton was adjudged to have fouled Grace Stewart in the circle, when replays showed there was no foul at all, but Ireland opted not to use a video referral and Claire Colwill stepped by to convert.

Earlier, Elizabeth Murphy had saved a stroke from Tatum Stewart during a period of Australian dominance, but Ireland, whose captain Sarah Hawkshaw was winning her 100th cap, grew in to the game in the second half. As ever, the Carey twins, Niamh and Michelle, were behind much of their best attacking work.

But having beaten Australia for the first time ever last month, 4-1 in the Pro League in Tasmania, Ireland could find no way past them this time.

Even if they were to lose that third-place playoff their World Cup qualifying hopes wouldn’t be over. The second qualifying tournament gets under way in India on Sunday – whichever fourth-placed finisher in the two tournaments has the higher world ranking will also qualify for the finals.