Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday–Sunday, March 26th – April 1st
 

MONDAY (March 26th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 1.30am
1st Test, D5 New Zealand v England

CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30am
3rd Test, D5 South Africa v Australia

WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 1, 4pm-5.45pm, 6.30pm-8.15pm
Bucharest European Championships

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) IP: Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues

TUESDAY (March 27th)

WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 1, 4pm-5.45pm, 7pm-8.15pm
Bucharest European Championships

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.45pm
(6.00) U-21: England v Ukraine

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 6.30pm
(7.45) Friendly: Germany v Brazil

SOCCER UTV from 7.30pm
(8.00) Friendly: England v Italy

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 8.25pm
(8.30) Friendly: Spain v Argentina

WEDNESDAY (March 28th)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Miami Cavaliers @ Heat

WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 1, 4pm-5.45pm, 6.30pm-9pm
Bucharest European Championships

THURSDAY (Mar 29th)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 2.30am
Utah Celtics @ Jazz

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-5pm, 9pm-midnight
Texas Houston Open

WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 1, 4pm-8.15pm
Bucharest European Championships

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-9pm
California LPGA: Ana Inspiration

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm
Belfast Premier League

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) L1: Blackburn Rovers v Bradford City

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10pm
2nd Test, D1 New Zealand v England

FRIDAY (Mar 30th)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
San Antonio Thunder @ Spurs
Oakland Bucks @ Warriors

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30am
(7.35) SR: Chiefs v Highlanders
(9.45) Melbourne Rebels v Hurricanes

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.55am
4th Test, D1 South Africa v Australia

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm
(12.45) L1: Oxford Utd v Scunthorpe Utd

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Main Event from 12.45pm
(12.50) SL: Hull KR v Hull FC
(3.15) St Helens v Wigan Warriors

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-5pm, 9pm-midnight
Texas Houston Open

WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 1, 4pm-8.15pm
Bucharest European Championships

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 4.45pm
(5.30) Champions Cup: Scarlets v La Rochelle

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-9pm
Mission Hills CC LPGA: Ana Inspiration

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Middlesbrough v Wolverhampton
(7.45) Derby Co v Sunderland

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(8.00) Challenge Cup: Pau v Stade Francais

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(8.00) Challenge Cup: Newcastle v Brive

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.25pm
(7.30) AL: Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10pm
2nd Test, D2 New Zealand v England

SATURDAY (Mar 31st)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Cleveland Pelicans @ Cavaliers

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.55am
4th Test, D2 South Africa v Australia

WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 1, 11am-12.45pm, 5pm-6.45pm
Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.45pm
Bucharest European Championships

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 11.15am
eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
(11.30) Serie A: Bologna v Roma

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.55am
(12.00) La Liga: Girona v Levante

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) SP: Motherwell v Rangers

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.30pm
(1.00) Challenge Cup: Connacht v Gloucester

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Musselburgh Including the Queen’s Cup

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Sassuolo v Napoli

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2.30pm
(3.15) Champions Cup: Munster v Toulon

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Manchester Utd v Swansea City

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 4.10pm
(4.15) SR: Bulls v Stormers

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Everton v Manchester City

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.30) B: Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Chievo v Sampdoria

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Hull City v Aston Villa

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.25, deferred) La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Las Palmas v Real Madrid

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5.30pm
(5.45) Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues

BOXING Sky Box Office from 6pm
Cardiff Anthony Crolla vs Edson Ramirez
Josh Kelly v Carlos Molina
Joe Cordina v Andy Townend
Ryan Burnett v Yonfrez Parejo
David Price v Alexander Povetkin
Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(6.45) Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven v NAC Breda

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm
Texas Houston Open

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.35) SR: Blues v Sharks
(9.45) Brumbies v Waratahs

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Sevilla v Barcelona

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.05) League Cup final: PSG v Monaco

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.55pm
(8.00) MLS: LA Galaxy v LA FC

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight
Highlights Match of the Day 2

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11pm
(11.00) MLS: Chicago Fire v Portland Timbers

CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm
2nd Test, D3 New Zealand v England

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am
California LPGA: Ana Inspiration

SUNDAY (April 1st)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 0.30am
Boston Raptors @ Celtics

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.55am
4th Test, D3 South Africa v Australia

WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 2, 9am-10.45am
Bucharest European Championships

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 9.15am-4.30pm
265.5km Tour of Flanders

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 10.55am
(11.00) La Liga: Espanyol v Alaves

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Dundee v Hearts

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 12.30pm
(1.00) Champions Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Arsenal v Stoke City
(4.00) Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 1.20pm
(1.30) Eredivisie: Groningen v Ajax
(3.45) Feyenoord v Excelsior

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 1.25pm
(1.30) SR: Lions v Crusaders

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Guingamp v Bordeaux
(4.00) Nantes v Saint-Etienne

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 2pm-4.55pm
Fairyhouse Including the Gold Cup

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(2.30) B: Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt
(5.00) Mainz 05 v Borussia Monchengladbach

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3pm
(3.30) Champions Cup: Leinster v Saracens

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Leganes v Valencia
(5.30) Eibar v Real Sociedad
(7.45) Atletico Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.30) La Liga: Malaga v Villarreal

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm
Texas Houston Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Lyon v Toulouse

NBA BT Sport 2 from 8.30pm
San Antonio Rockets @ Spurs

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm
2nd Test, D4 New Zealand v England

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am
Rancho Mirage LPGA: Ana Inspiration

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.