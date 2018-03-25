Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday–Sunday, March 26th – April 1st
MONDAY (March 26th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 1.30am
1st Test, D5 New Zealand v England
CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30am
3rd Test, D5 South Africa v Australia
WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 1, 4pm-5.45pm, 6.30pm-8.15pm
Bucharest European Championships
SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) IP: Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues
TUESDAY (March 27th)
WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 1, 4pm-5.45pm, 7pm-8.15pm
Bucharest European Championships
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.45pm
(6.00) U-21: England v Ukraine
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 6.30pm
(7.45) Friendly: Germany v Brazil
SOCCER UTV from 7.30pm
(8.00) Friendly: England v Italy
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 8.25pm
(8.30) Friendly: Spain v Argentina
WEDNESDAY (March 28th)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Miami Cavaliers @ Heat
WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 1, 4pm-5.45pm, 6.30pm-9pm
Bucharest European Championships
THURSDAY (Mar 29th)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 2.30am
Utah Celtics @ Jazz
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-5pm, 9pm-midnight
Texas Houston Open
WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 1, 4pm-8.15pm
Bucharest European Championships
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-9pm
California LPGA: Ana Inspiration
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm
Belfast Premier League
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) L1: Blackburn Rovers v Bradford City
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10pm
2nd Test, D1 New Zealand v England
FRIDAY (Mar 30th)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
San Antonio Thunder @ Spurs
Oakland Bucks @ Warriors
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30am
(7.35) SR: Chiefs v Highlanders
(9.45) Melbourne Rebels v Hurricanes
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.55am
4th Test, D1 South Africa v Australia
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm
(12.45) L1: Oxford Utd v Scunthorpe Utd
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Main Event from 12.45pm
(12.50) SL: Hull KR v Hull FC
(3.15) St Helens v Wigan Warriors
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-5pm, 9pm-midnight
Texas Houston Open
WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 1, 4pm-8.15pm
Bucharest European Championships
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 4.45pm
(5.30) Champions Cup: Scarlets v La Rochelle
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-9pm
Mission Hills CC LPGA: Ana Inspiration
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Middlesbrough v Wolverhampton
(7.45) Derby Co v Sunderland
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(8.00) Challenge Cup: Pau v Stade Francais
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(8.00) Challenge Cup: Newcastle v Brive
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.25pm
(7.30) AL: Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10pm
2nd Test, D2 New Zealand v England
SATURDAY (Mar 31st)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Cleveland Pelicans @ Cavaliers
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.55am
4th Test, D2 South Africa v Australia
WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 1, 11am-12.45pm, 5pm-6.45pm
Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.45pm
Bucharest European Championships
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 11.15am
eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
(11.30) Serie A: Bologna v Roma
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.55am
(12.00) La Liga: Girona v Levante
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) SP: Motherwell v Rangers
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.30pm
(1.00) Challenge Cup: Connacht v Gloucester
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Musselburgh Including the Queen’s Cup
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Sassuolo v Napoli
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2.30pm
(3.15) Champions Cup: Munster v Toulon
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Manchester Utd v Swansea City
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 4.10pm
(4.15) SR: Bulls v Stormers
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Everton v Manchester City
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.30) B: Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Chievo v Sampdoria
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Hull City v Aston Villa
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.25, deferred) La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Las Palmas v Real Madrid
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5.30pm
(5.45) Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues
BOXING Sky Box Office from 6pm
Cardiff Anthony Crolla vs Edson Ramirez
Josh Kelly v Carlos Molina
Joe Cordina v Andy Townend
Ryan Burnett v Yonfrez Parejo
David Price v Alexander Povetkin
Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(6.45) Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven v NAC Breda
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm
Texas Houston Open
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.35) SR: Blues v Sharks
(9.45) Brumbies v Waratahs
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Sevilla v Barcelona
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.05) League Cup final: PSG v Monaco
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.55pm
(8.00) MLS: LA Galaxy v LA FC
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight
Highlights Match of the Day 2
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11pm
(11.00) MLS: Chicago Fire v Portland Timbers
CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm
2nd Test, D3 New Zealand v England
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am
California LPGA: Ana Inspiration
SUNDAY (April 1st)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 0.30am
Boston Raptors @ Celtics
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.55am
4th Test, D3 South Africa v Australia
WEIGHTLIFTING Eurosport 2, 9am-10.45am
Bucharest European Championships
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 9.15am-4.30pm
265.5km Tour of Flanders
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 10.55am
(11.00) La Liga: Espanyol v Alaves
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Dundee v Hearts
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 12.30pm
(1.00) Champions Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Arsenal v Stoke City
(4.00) Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 1.20pm
(1.30) Eredivisie: Groningen v Ajax
(3.45) Feyenoord v Excelsior
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 1.25pm
(1.30) SR: Lions v Crusaders
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Guingamp v Bordeaux
(4.00) Nantes v Saint-Etienne
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 2pm-4.55pm
Fairyhouse Including the Gold Cup
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(2.30) B: Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt
(5.00) Mainz 05 v Borussia Monchengladbach
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3pm
(3.30) Champions Cup: Leinster v Saracens
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Leganes v Valencia
(5.30) Eibar v Real Sociedad
(7.45) Atletico Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.30) La Liga: Malaga v Villarreal
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm
Texas Houston Open
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Lyon v Toulouse
NBA BT Sport 2 from 8.30pm
San Antonio Rockets @ Spurs
GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2
CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm
2nd Test, D4 New Zealand v England
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am
Rancho Mirage LPGA: Ana Inspiration