Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday–Sunday, February 19th–25th
MONDAY (Feb 19th)
WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-6pm
BBC 1, 0.30am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-6pm
Korea Including the giant slalom and biathlon
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
LA All Star Game
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup
(3.00) Belvedere College v Newbridge College
SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-11.20pm
Preston World Grand Prix
SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Eintracht Frankfurt v Rb Leipzig
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Lazio v Verona
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) L1: Blackburn Rovers v Bury
SOCCER BBC 1 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(7.55) FA Cup: Wigan v Manchester City
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(8.00) La Liga: Getafe v Celta Vigo
WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
RTE 2, 11.45pm-0.20am
Highlights From Pyeongchang
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues
RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head
TUESDAY (Feb 20th)
WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-6pm
BBC 1, 0.10am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-6pm
Korea Including the ice dance and halfpipe
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-5.15pm, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Preston World Grand Prix
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup
(3.00) Cistercian College Roscrea v St Mary’s College
SOCCER TV3 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Chelsea v Barcelona
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) CL: Bayern Munich v Besiktas
WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
WEDNESDAY (Feb 21st)
WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-6pm
BBC 1, 0.10am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-6pm
Korea Including curling and bobsleigh
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30am
Auckland Tri-Series final
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-5.15pm, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Preston World Grand Prix
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup
(3.00) St Michael’s College v Clongowes Wood College
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.55pm
2nd T20 South Africa v India
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
BT Sport 3 from 4.55pm
(5.00) EL: CSKA Moscow Red Star Belgrade
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.40pm
(5.45) La Liga: Leganés v Real Madrid
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Sevilla v Manchester Utd
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8pm
Stage 1 Abu Dhabi Tour
WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
RTE 2, 10.45pm-11.45pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) CL: Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Derby County v Leeds Utd
ATHLETICS TG4, 9.30pm-11pm
Athlone IT International Grand Prix
THURSDAY (Feb 22nd)
WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-6pm
BBC 1, 0.10am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-6pm
Korea Including slalom and ice hockey
GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 7.30am-9.30am, 11am-2pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-5.15pm, 6.45pm-10.45pm
Preston World Grand Prix
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11pm
Florida The Honda Classic
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 4pm
(4.00) EL: Lokomotiv Moscow (3) v Nice (2)
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 5.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 5.30pm
(6.00) EL: Zenit St Petersburg (0) v Celtic (1)
SOCCER eir Sport 5.55pm
BT Sport 1 from 6pm
(6.00) EL: Rb Leipzig (3) v Napoli (1)
DARTS Sky Sports Mix, 7pm-10.30pm
Berlin Premier League
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8pm
Stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour
DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-10.30pm
Berlin Premier League
WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
RTE 2, 7.30pm-8.30pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Eir Sport 2 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Arsenal (3) v Ostersund (0)
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Atalanta (2) v Borussia Dortmund (3)
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 8.15pm
(8.05) EL: AC Milan (3) v Ludogorets (0)
FRIDAY (Feb 23rd)
WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-6pm
BBC 1, 0.10am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-6pm
Korea Including snowboarding and figure skating
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Cleveland Wizards @ Cavaliers
Oakland Clippers @ Warriors
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Highlanders v Blues
(8.40) Melbourne Rebels v Reds
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-9.30, 11am-2pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.45pm, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Preston World Grand Prix
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11pm
Palm Beach Gardens The Honda Classic
SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Preston World Grand Prix
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.45pm
(7.00) Pro14: Munster v Glasgow Warriors
RUGBY RTE 2 from 7pm
(7.15) U20s: Ireland v Wales
RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 7pm
(7.05) Women: Scotland v England
WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
RTE 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8pm
Stage 3 Abu Dhabi Tour
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) C: Hull City v Sheffield Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Mainz v Wolfsburg
RUGBY TG4 from 7.20pm
(7.35) Pro14: Leinster v Southern Kings
RUGBY TV3 from 7.30pm
BBC 1 from 7.30pm
(8.00) 6N: France v Italy
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Montpellier
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(8.00) La Liga: Deportivo La Coruna v Espanyol
SATURDAY (Feb 24th)
WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-6pm
BBC 1, 0.25am-6am, 10am-noon, 1.15pm-4pm
BBC 2, 6am-10am, noon-1.15pm
Korea Including Curling and ice hockey
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Houston Timberwolves @ Rockets
MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 1.15am
Qualifying & R1 World Superbikes (Australia)
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4.10am
(4.15) SR: Sunwolves v Brumbies
(6.35) Crusaders v Chiefs
(8.40) Waratahs v Stormers
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Leicester City v Stoke City
RUGBY TG4 from 11.55am
(12.00) Pro14: Benetton v Connacht
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Kilmarnock v Hibernian
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(12.00) La Liga: Celta Vigo v Eibar
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-5.15pm, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Preston World Grand Prix
RUGBY TV3 from 1pm
UTV from 1.30pm
(2.15) 6N: Ireland v Wales
(4.45) Scotland v England
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1pm
(1.05) SR: Lions v Los Jaguares
(3.15) Bulls v Hurricanes
HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
RACING From Kempton
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Burnley v Southampton
TENNIS BT Sport 3, 3pm-5.30pm
WTA Dubai Championship final
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 3.10pm
(3.15) SL: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC
(5.15) Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.55pm
3rd T20 South Africa v India
GAA TG4 from 4pm
(4.30) SF: Slaughtneil v Nemp Rangers
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 4pm-5pm
Stage 4 Abu Dhabi Tour
GAA eir Sport 1 from 4.45pm
(5.00) Women’s SF: Mayo v Dublin
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Watford v Everton
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Werder Bremen v Hamburg
SOCCER Sky Sports Red Button
(5.30) La Liga: Leganes v Las Palmas
(5.30, deferred) Real Madrid v Alaves
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Florida The Honda Classic
GAA eir Sport 1 from 6.50pm
(7.00) FL: Monaghan v Tyrone
GAA eir Sport 2 from 6.50pm
(7.00) FL: Mayo v Dublin
BOXING RTE 2, 7.30pm-10pm
Dublin National Elite Boxing Championships
RUGBY BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Scarlets v Ulster
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Inter Milan v Benevento
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Barcelona v Girona
WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm
RTE 2, 6.30pm-7.30pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Feb 25th)
WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-1.30pm
BBC 1, midnight-6am
BBC 2, 6am-2pm
Korea Including the Closing Ceremony
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 0.30am
1st ODI New Zealand v England
BOXING BT Sport 2 from 1am
Orlando Josh Emmett v Jeremy Stephens
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Oakland Thunder @ Warriors
MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 2am
Race 2 World Superbikes (Australia)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(11.00) La Liga: Villarreal v Getafe
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 11.20am
(11.30) Eredivisie: Ajax v ADO Den Haag
(1.30) Feyenoord v PSV
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
BT Sport 3 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Crotone v Spal
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Toulouse v Brive
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 11.45am-1pm
Stage 5 Abu Dhabi Tour
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 12.30pm
(1.00) EP: London Irish v Worcester
(3.30) Saracens v Leicester
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 1pm
(1.30) SP: Aberdeen v Celtic
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm
(2.05) PL: Manchester Utd v Chelsea
GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA Football and hurling leagues (round 4)
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-4pm
200km Classic Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Serie A: Sassuolo v Lazio
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Fiorentina v Chievo Verona
SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Nice
(4.00) Lyon v Saint-Etienne
ATHLETICS BBC 2, 2pm-5.30pm
Glasgow Indoor Championships
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.15pm
(2.30) B: Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke
(5.00) Rb Leipzig v Cologne
RUGBY RTE 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Women’s 6N: Ireland v Wales
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(3.15) La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Malaga
(5.30) Valencia v Real Sociedad
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.30pm
(4.30) L Cup final: Arsenal v Manchester City
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: La Rochelle v Toulon
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
BT Sport 3 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Juventus v Atalanta
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Palm Beach Gardens The Honda Classic
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Manchester Jordan Gill v Jason Cunningham
Lewis Ritson v Joe Murray
WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
RTE 2, 8.30pm-9.30pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Roma v AC Milan
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.45pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Marseille
TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 8pm-10pm
ATP Rio Open final
NBA BT Sport 2 from 8.30pm
Cleveland Spurs @ Cavaliers
GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.15pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2