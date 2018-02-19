Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday–Sunday, February 19th–25th

Damian Cullen

 

MONDAY (Feb 19th)

WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-6pm
BBC 1, 0.30am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-6pm
Korea Including the giant slalom and biathlon

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
LA All Star Game

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup
(3.00) Belvedere College v Newbridge College

SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-11.20pm
Preston World Grand Prix

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Eintracht Frankfurt v Rb Leipzig

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Lazio v Verona

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) L1: Blackburn Rovers v Bury

SOCCER BBC 1 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(7.55) FA Cup: Wigan v Manchester City

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(8.00) La Liga: Getafe v Celta Vigo

WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
RTE 2, 11.45pm-0.20am
Highlights From Pyeongchang

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head

TUESDAY (Feb 20th)

WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-6pm
BBC 1, 0.10am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-6pm
Korea Including the ice dance and halfpipe

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-5.15pm, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Preston World Grand Prix

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup
(3.00) Cistercian College Roscrea v St Mary’s College

SOCCER TV3 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Chelsea v Barcelona

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) CL: Bayern Munich v Besiktas

WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

WEDNESDAY (Feb 21st)

WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-6pm
BBC 1, 0.10am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-6pm
Korea Including curling and bobsleigh

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30am
Auckland Tri-Series final

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-5.15pm, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Preston World Grand Prix

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup
(3.00) St Michael’s College v Clongowes Wood College

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.55pm
2nd T20 South Africa v India

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
BT Sport 3 from 4.55pm
(5.00) EL: CSKA Moscow Red Star Belgrade

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.40pm
(5.45) La Liga: Leganés v Real Madrid

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Sevilla v Manchester Utd

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8pm
Stage 1 Abu Dhabi Tour

WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
RTE 2, 10.45pm-11.45pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) CL: Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Derby County v Leeds Utd

ATHLETICS TG4, 9.30pm-11pm
Athlone IT International Grand Prix

THURSDAY (Feb 22nd)

WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-6pm
BBC 1, 0.10am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-6pm
Korea Including slalom and ice hockey

GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 7.30am-9.30am, 11am-2pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-5.15pm, 6.45pm-10.45pm
Preston World Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11pm
Florida The Honda Classic

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 4pm
(4.00) EL: Lokomotiv Moscow (3) v Nice (2)

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 5.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 5.30pm
(6.00) EL: Zenit St Petersburg (0) v Celtic (1)

SOCCER eir Sport 5.55pm
BT Sport 1 from 6pm
(6.00) EL: Rb Leipzig (3) v Napoli (1)

DARTS Sky Sports Mix, 7pm-10.30pm
Berlin Premier League

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8pm
Stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour

DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-10.30pm
Berlin Premier League

WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
RTE 2, 7.30pm-8.30pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Eir Sport 2 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Arsenal (3) v Ostersund (0)

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Atalanta (2) v Borussia Dortmund (3)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 8.15pm
(8.05) EL: AC Milan (3) v Ludogorets (0)

FRIDAY (Feb 23rd)

WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-6pm
BBC 1, 0.10am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-6pm
Korea Including snowboarding and figure skating

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Cleveland Wizards @ Cavaliers
Oakland Clippers @ Warriors

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Highlanders v Blues
(8.40) Melbourne Rebels v Reds

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-9.30, 11am-2pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.45pm, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Preston World Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11pm
Palm Beach Gardens The Honda Classic

SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Preston World Grand Prix

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.45pm
(7.00) Pro14: Munster v Glasgow Warriors

RUGBY RTE 2 from 7pm
(7.15) U20s: Ireland v Wales

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 7pm
(7.05) Women: Scotland v England

WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
RTE 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8pm
Stage 3 Abu Dhabi Tour

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) C: Hull City v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Mainz v Wolfsburg

RUGBY TG4 from 7.20pm
(7.35) Pro14: Leinster v Southern Kings

RUGBY TV3 from 7.30pm
BBC 1 from 7.30pm
(8.00) 6N: France v Italy

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Montpellier

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(8.00) La Liga: Deportivo La Coruna v Espanyol

SATURDAY (Feb 24th)

WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-6pm
BBC 1, 0.25am-6am, 10am-noon, 1.15pm-4pm
BBC 2, 6am-10am, noon-1.15pm
Korea Including Curling and ice hockey

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Houston Timberwolves @ Rockets

MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 1.15am
Qualifying & R1 World Superbikes (Australia)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4.10am
(4.15) SR: Sunwolves v Brumbies
(6.35) Crusaders v Chiefs
(8.40) Waratahs v Stormers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Leicester City v Stoke City

RUGBY TG4 from 11.55am
(12.00) Pro14: Benetton v Connacht

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Kilmarnock v Hibernian

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(12.00) La Liga: Celta Vigo v Eibar

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-5.15pm, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Preston World Grand Prix

RUGBY TV3 from 1pm
UTV from 1.30pm
(2.15) 6N: Ireland v Wales
(4.45) Scotland v England

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1pm
(1.05) SR: Lions v Los Jaguares
(3.15) Bulls v Hurricanes

HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
RACING From Kempton

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Burnley v Southampton

TENNIS BT Sport 3, 3pm-5.30pm
WTA Dubai Championship final

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 3.10pm
(3.15) SL: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC
(5.15) Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.55pm
3rd T20 South Africa v India

GAA TG4 from 4pm
(4.30) SF: Slaughtneil v Nemp Rangers

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 4pm-5pm
Stage 4 Abu Dhabi Tour

GAA eir Sport 1 from 4.45pm
(5.00) Women’s SF: Mayo v Dublin

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Watford v Everton

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Werder Bremen v Hamburg

SOCCER Sky Sports Red Button
(5.30) La Liga: Leganes v Las Palmas
(5.30, deferred) Real Madrid v Alaves

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Florida The Honda Classic

GAA eir Sport 1 from 6.50pm
(7.00) FL: Monaghan v Tyrone

GAA eir Sport 2 from 6.50pm
(7.00) FL: Mayo v Dublin

BOXING RTE 2, 7.30pm-10pm
Dublin National Elite Boxing Championships

RUGBY BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Scarlets v Ulster

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Inter Milan v Benevento

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Barcelona v Girona

WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm
RTE 2, 6.30pm-7.30pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Feb 25th)

WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.30am-1.30pm
BBC 1, midnight-6am
BBC 2, 6am-2pm
Korea Including the Closing Ceremony

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 0.30am
1st ODI New Zealand v England

BOXING BT Sport 2 from 1am
Orlando Josh Emmett v Jeremy Stephens

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Oakland Thunder @ Warriors

MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 2am
Race 2 World Superbikes (Australia)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(11.00) La Liga: Villarreal v Getafe

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 11.20am
(11.30) Eredivisie: Ajax v ADO Den Haag
(1.30) Feyenoord v PSV

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
BT Sport 3 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Crotone v Spal

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Toulouse v Brive

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 11.45am-1pm
Stage 5 Abu Dhabi Tour

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 12.30pm
(1.00) EP: London Irish v Worcester
(3.30) Saracens v Leicester

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 1pm
(1.30) SP: Aberdeen v Celtic

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm
(2.05) PL: Manchester Utd v Chelsea

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA Football and hurling leagues (round 4)

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-4pm
200km Classic Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Serie A: Sassuolo v Lazio

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Fiorentina v Chievo Verona

SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Nice
(4.00) Lyon v Saint-Etienne

ATHLETICS BBC 2, 2pm-5.30pm
Glasgow Indoor Championships

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.15pm
(2.30) B: Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke
(5.00) Rb Leipzig v Cologne

RUGBY RTE 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Women’s 6N: Ireland v Wales

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(3.15) La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Malaga
(5.30) Valencia v Real Sociedad

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.30pm
(4.30) L Cup final: Arsenal v Manchester City

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: La Rochelle v Toulon

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
BT Sport 3 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Juventus v Atalanta

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Palm Beach Gardens The Honda Classic

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Manchester Jordan Gill v Jason Cunningham
Lewis Ritson v Joe Murray

WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
RTE 2, 8.30pm-9.30pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Roma v AC Milan

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.45pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Marseille

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 8pm-10pm
ATP Rio Open final

NBA BT Sport 2 from 8.30pm
Cleveland Spurs @ Cavaliers

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.15pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

