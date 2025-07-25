Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SIXTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST- sung by the choir of St Michaels Church, New York - Cantrell: Missa Appalachia, Quartel: Alleluia, Arr Hancock: Deep River, Preacher: The Revd C.W.L. McCauley, B.A., B.Th., M.A., Prebendary of Tipperkevin. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the choir of St Michaels Church, New York - Responses: Lehman, Psalm: 127, Kirchner: Unclouded Day. CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the choir of Kings College, London at 17.30 on Monday and Tuesday. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Wednesday to Friday EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the Sixth Sunday after Trinity. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word Saint James the Apostle. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 27th July - The Sixth Sunday after Trinity. 9am Holy Communion 1. 10.30am Morning Prayer. All are welcome.

METHODIST

About The Methodist Church in Irleand The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/