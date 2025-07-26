Conor McManus on the Donegal team: Profiling the men tasked with avenging 2014 All-Ireland final loss

1. Shaun Patton

Age: 29

Club: St Eunan’s

SFC debut: 2018 v Cavan

Cornerstone of everything with the speed, distance and variety of his restarts and he has also made some decent stops. Injured for Donegal’s one defeat. Never gets flustered if one or two kickouts go astray but the 4-4-4 press has caused occasional trouble.

2. Finbarr Roarty

Age: 19

Club: Naomh Conaill

SFC debut: 2025 v Derry

Young Footballer of the Year candidate, he has everything in his locker – physically strong in the tackle, pace to carry the ball, great footwork and has got on the end of a few scores. Composure of someone who is playing at this level for significantly longer.

3. Brendan McCole

Donegal's Brendan McCole is likely to be marking David Clifford, which is as tough as it gets. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Age: 27

Club: St Naul’s

SFC debut: 2019 v Kerry

Top man-marker who tends to pick up the opposition danger man. This weekend, that means David Clifford. McCole has strength, pace and aggression. Very diligent in how he covers off space and will have support in what is a daunting task.

4. Peadar Mogan

Age: 26

Club: St Naul’s

SFC debut: 2020 v Tyrone

Prolific number four, as befits a natural forward. Maybe not as spectacular this year but just as effective. Pace and dynamism going forward but also as one of the hunting pack, turning over ball and getting it quickly up the field.

5. Ryan McHugh

Age: 31

Club: Kilcar

SFC debut: 2013 v Down

Playing a much more conventional role than the go-go-go associated with him in recent years. Integral part of their defensive and sweeping system. Generally, in the vicinity of turnovers. Give him the ball and he’ll keep it moving.

6. Eoghán Bán Gallagher

Age: 29

Club: Killybegs

SFC debut: 2016 v Monaghan

Biggest compliment you can pay is that Caolan McGonagle hasn’t been badly missed. Brings solidity and is very comfortable on the ball. He is also a good man marker from days in full-back line. Likely to take Seán O’Shea or Paudie Clifford.

7. Caolan McColgan

Donegal's Caolan McColgan always puts in a big shift. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Age: 23

Club: Naomh Pádraig, Muff

SFC debut: 2023 v Down

Deployed as a utility player. Man-marked Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea in the final round-robin game, more to put O’Shea on the back foot than to stay in the full back line. Very busy and will do his shift until replaced around 45 or 50 minutes.

8. Hugh McFadden

Age: 31

Club: Killybegs

SFC debut: 2015 v Armagh

Knows his job. Gives everything for 45 or 50 minutes and Jason Magee will finish off the job. Not sure he would have the same impact coming on but it’s not just about finishing strong. McFadden is a massive leadership figure.

[ How Kerry or Donegal could win or lose the All-Ireland finalOpens in new window ]

9. Michael Langan

Age: 29

Club: St Michael’s

SFC debut: 2017 v Antrim

Over Donegal’s 10 games, he’s probably been their best player. Pops up with big scores, wins a lot of ball and distributes well. Also has the ability to kick two-pointers. Very languid style but hugely effective. Potential Player of the Year.

10. Shane O’Donnell

Age: 23

Club: St Eunan’s

SFC debut: 2022 v Armagh

A massive addition to the team’s game over the last couple of years, he’s very pacey and makes more than his share of scoring assists. Ticks every box for Donegal in how they’re set up and how they play.

11. Ciarán Thompson

Donegal's Ciarán Thompson has a habit of coming up with big moments when the team needs him most. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Age: 30

Club: Naomh Conaill

SFC debut: 2016 v Dublin

Another hugely prominent presence, he has played every single minute of the 10 games to date. Drifts in and out around the middle and shot important two-pointers against Monaghan in the All-Ireland quarter-final when Donegal really needed scores.

12. Ciarán Moore

Age: 23

Club: St Eunan’s

SFC debut: 2024 v Derry

Move to half forwards has transformed his game, which has been better this year and he has been physically stronger. Moore is one of the weapons when Donegal turn you over. He has the constant pace to hurt teams, no matter how late, as Mayo found out.

[ Patrick McBrearty is the golden thread running through the Jim McGuinness eraOpens in new window ]

13. Conor O’Donnell

Age: 24

Club: Carndonagh

SFC debut: 2021 v Down

For all Donegal’s impressive spread of scoring, he’s consistently getting on the board. Popped up with 1-3 the last day from five shots, untypically missing one on his right foot from the 13-yard line. Hugely efficient use of the ball.

14. Michael Murphy

Michael Murphy has been outstanding in Donegal's march to the final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Age: 35

Club: Glenswilly

SFC debut: 2007 v Leitrim

Despite talk of Murphy being an impact sub, it should have been obvious that he would be picking up where he left off. To get to this level, having been out of intercounty for two years, is incredible. Precision, ball winning and leadership all still intact.

15. Oisín Gallen

Age: 25

Club: Seán Mac Cumhaills

SFC debut: 2019 v Tyrone

His return to form has been massive for Donegal and their chances of winning the All-Ireland. He hadn’t been hitting top notes in the early rounds of the championship but shot 1-2 the last day, which creates a problem for Kerry.

Bench

This is potentially the big difference in the two teams. Donegal can spring Jason McGee on 50 minutes as well as Patrick McBrearty, Dáire Ó Baoill and Caolan McGonagle. Outstanding options going down the stretch.

Management

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness will have worked through every possibility with his players. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Jim McGuinness (manager), Colm McFadden, Neil McGee, Luke Barrett.

This simply wouldn’t be happening unless Jim McGuinness was back. Has everyone hanging on his every word. They’re going into this with every box ticked, every angle covered and every small detail worked on.