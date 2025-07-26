Darragh Ó Sé on the Kerry team: Profiling the 15 men bidding to win the Kingdom’s 39th Sam Maguire

1. Shane Ryan

Age: 29

Club: Rathmore

Debut: 2019 v Cork

Struggled in the early part of the season with the new rules, especially around the kickout. But he has been transformed as the championship heated up. Brilliant against Armagh, very good against Tyrone. Revelling in the new rules now.

2. Paul Murphy

Age: 33

Club: Rathmore

Debut: 2014 v Clare

Kerry’s Mr Dependable. Found the going a little tough early on against Tyrone but grew into the game. Won’t be frightened of a final as he was man of the match against Donegal in 2014.

3. Jason Foley

Kerry's Jason Foley blocks down a shot from Eoin McElholm of Tyrone during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Age: 29

Club: Ballydonoghue

Debut: 2018 v Clare

Probably Kerry’s most under-rated defender. Gets all the tougher jobs because he’s fast enough to stay with any forward. The last couple of games against Tyrone and Armagh have been among his best in a Kerry jersey.

4. Dylan Casey

Age: 24

Club: Austin Stacks

Debut: 2022 v Limerick

One of the newer players and still has to convince everyone he’s up to it. There’s a sense of people waiting for him to be caught out but he hasn’t been yet. That ability to prove people wrong is very admirable in my estimation.

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich

Age: 29

Club: An Ghaeltacht

Debut: 2016 v Clare

Last year was his best in a Kerry jersey and he’s raised it even further this year. Brings a raw aggression and puts opposition teams on the back foot. Attacks with purpose from wing back and well able to pop a point.

6. Mike Breen

Age: 27

Club: Beaufort

Debut: 2021 v Clare

Another guy who might feel like he is on probation with some of the supporters. Solid on the ball, rarely makes a mistake but probably still not fully proven. Excellent against Tyrone and a very smart footballer.

7. Gavin White

Gavin White's performances have been consistently high-calibre. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Age: 28

Club: Dr Crokes

Debut: 2018 v Clare

Playing a captain’s role. Has been one of Kerry’s best players in Croke Park this year, capping off a brilliant season. Even when Kerry haven’t played well this year, he has hardly made a mistake.

8. Seán O’Brien

Age: 23

Club: Beaufort

Debut: 2024 v Cork

Dropped in at the deep end out of necessity because of Kerry’s injuries but found his feet and hasn’t looked out of place. Similar to Mark O’Shea, he fills in around the middle, fights for kickouts and doesn’t try to do too much.

9. Mark O’Shea

Age: 27

Club: Dr Crokes

Debut: 2025 v Clare

Does his job with no fuss and no extravagance. Came in against Cork and settled things down. Has taken his chance with Diarmuid O’Connor out. Brave, tough, knows his limitations. A great team player.

10. Joe O’Connor

Age: 25

Club: Austin Stacks

Debut: 2022 v Cork

Outstanding for Kerry all year, even back as far as the league. Really stood up against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh but reached new heights against Armagh and Tyrone too. O’Connor has caught fire this season and is one of the main inspirations behind Kerry’s resurgence.

11. Seán O’Shea

Kerry's Seán O’Shea is capable of reeling off several scores if Donegal fail to deal with him. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Age: 27

Club: Kenmare Shamrocks

Debut: 2018 v Clare

Has had a super year. The highlight was the game against Armagh, where he shot the lights out and showed how dangerous he is if you back off him. Kicks left and right, hardly ever misses a free. Someone Donegal need more than one marker for.

12. Graham O’Sullivan

Age: 27

Club: Dromid Pearses

Debut: 2019 v Mayo

Has spent the year being a bit of a square peg in a round hole at wing forward but you can see him growing into the role. Has an excellent attitude, gets in and wins breaks and forages for the ball in that middle third. Could probably back himself a bit more in front of the posts.

13. David Clifford

Age: 26

Club: Fossa

Debut: 2018 v Clare

What can you say? He’s judged on standards way above everybody else. Everyone can see his skill and talent but his attitude is superb as well. You can see he has taken to the new rules and is enjoying everybody knowing how dangerous he is. A player for the ages.

14. Paudie Clifford

Paudie Clifford celebrates scoring a point against Tyrone in the All-Irleand semi-final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Age: 27

Club: Fossa

Debut: 2020 v Cork

His injury came at a bad time and it was no coincidence that Kerry’s form dipped so badly when he was away. If his brother is Kerry’s most important player, he’s a close enough second. So clever on the ball.

15. Dylan Geaney

Age: 24

Club: Dingle

Debut: 2024 v Meath

Very smart player, very streetwise. Can be lethal in front of goal and would have been cross with himself for his miss against Tyrone. Has been around for a few years but settled into the team now.

Substitutes

Potentially, there’s a lot of firepower on the Kerry bench. If Paul Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan are fit for the last 20 minutes, they’re great additions. Killian Spillane and Tony Brosnan can be a bit hit-and-miss. Evan Looney has been very good in his first year.

Management

Jack O’Connor, Aodán Mac Gearailt, James Costello, Cian O’Neill. This is Jack’s eighth final so there’s going to be nothing that surprises him. He knows more than anybody that these chances are so rare and so valuable. By his own admission, this year has been tougher emotionally and mentally than any before. Needs to win this one.