Shane Lowry needs to aim high to book a trip to Mexico

A deadline of sorts is looming for Shane Lowry, who would need a top-two finish at this week’s PGA Tour event, the Genesis Open at Riviera, if he is to make the field for the upcoming WGC-Mexico Championship: the first cut-off in determining the field for that no cut, megabucks tournament comes on February 19th.

Lowry – currently 69th in the world rankings – needs either a win in Los Angeles or a minimum of a two-way tie for second if he is to jump up the rankings to earn a spot in that WGC-Mexico championship where, as things stand, Paul Dunne could be the sole Irishman playing.

Rory McIlroy hasn’t included the event in Mexico on his schedule, one of a number of players (also including Jordan Spieth and Jason Day) who have opted to bypass the tournament in the run-up to the US Masters.

McIlroy, though, is playing in Riviera where he will attempt to get over the putting woes which afflicted him in missing the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Northern Irishman – who dropped from eighth to 10th in the latest world rankings – suffered especially in his second round where he used his putter no fewer than 38 times, including a four-putt from inside 10 feet at one point.

Rory McIlroy admitted that the poa annua greens at Monterey Peninsula got into his head during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Any concern about his putting was, however, waved away by McIlroy, who admitted he had let the poa annua greens at Monterrey Peninsula “get into my head a little bit.” He explained: “I just need a few putts to fall . . . honestly, I’m fine. I have to learn to trust my lines. I have a little bit of work to do in that regard but I’m really looking forward to Riviera. I love that golf course and I expect better results.”

McIlroy’s schedule going forward will see him play the Genesis Open this week, followed by the Honda Classic next week before taking a week’s break and playing the Valspar Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell Matchplay before he gets to Augusta.

There is a quartet of Irish players in the field for the Genesis, with Pádraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell – like McIlroy – seeking to rebound from missed cuts. Lowry’s recent run has shown week-on-week improvement, from a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open to a tied-65th at the Phoenix Open and a tied-43rd at the Pebble Beach where he disappointed in Sunday’s final round.

If Lowry doesn’t make it into the world’s top-50 after the Genesis Open, his next – and only other – chance will come after the Honda Classic, the first of the Florida Swing events, with the cut-off falling on February 26th.

Meanwhile, the Irish Club Professional Championship – won last year by David Higgins – will return to the five-star Dromoland Castle resort in Co Clare, following a three-way sponsorship deal with DS Automobiles, Carr Golf and Galway-based Monami Construction.

Higgins, indeed, will be seeking a hat-trick of titles for the 36-hole championship’s return to the Ron Kirby-JB Carr-designed course which will feature a prize fund of €13,000 when it takes place on May 16th/17th.

“We were very happy with the profile the golf course and estate received from the inaugural tournament last year. A second year gives us an opportunity to once again engage with professionals from all over Ireland and to promote and develop the golf facility at Dromoland Golf & Country Club,” said Mark Nolan, managing director of Dromoland Castle, in confirming the deal.