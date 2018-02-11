Inconsistency hampers Shane Lowry at Pebble Beach

Three events into his PGA Tour season and it’s fair to say it’s been a mixed bag for Shane Lowry with the bad so far outweighing the good in 2018.

Two weeks ago he was well-placed after the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open before slumping to a second round 78 to miss the cut while last week was a so-so performance at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, resulting in a tied-65th finish.

On Sunday at Pebble Beach he closed with a disappointing 74 to finish well down the field after being within one shot of the lead at one stage on Thursday afternoon.

At the top of the leaderboard Ted Potter Jr held off a chasing pack which included the likes of world number one Dustin Johnson to claim the second PGA Tour victory of his career.

Tied for the lead with Johnson at the start of the day it was the unfancied Potter who was unflappable on the California coast while 17-time tour winner Johnson fell away.

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

For Lowry there are plenty of signs that his best golf is just around the corner, if he can only iron out the inconsistencies.

Even during Sunday’s final round his game portrayed some of those frayed edges as three sloppy bogeys on the back nine cost him a higher finish.

Perhaps the Genesis Open – which begins on Thursday – will provide a better chance for Lowry with precision the key at the tree-lined Riviera, something that should allow the Offalyman’s short game skills shine.

On another perfect day in Monterey Johnson was heavily fancied to claim a third win at Pebble Beach but all did not go to plan as he failed to get going with four bogeys and four birdies adding up to a disappointing final round of 72 to tie second at 14 under with Phil Mickelson, Chez Reavie and Jason Day.

Left-handed Potter, who was chasing his first PGA Tour win since 2012 after a season spent on the secondary Web.com Tour last year, was semmingly unfazed by his final round pairing with the world number one as he shot into the lead on 17 under with four birdies in a stretch from the second to the Par 3 seventhwhere he pitched in for a two.

From there he went pretty much unchallenged to the finish with 11 consecutive pars leaving him to sign for a round of 69 and a three shot victory.

Mickelson mounted somewhat of a final day challenge in shooting 67 to set a clubhouse target at 14 under but Potter was never faltering.