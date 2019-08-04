Seamus Power heading for play-offs to keep his PGA Tour card

Séamus Power’s final round 69 at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday means he will head to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals - the new name for the Web.com Tour Play-offs - to keep his PGA Tour card.

The Waterford native needed to move inside the top 125 from 144th in the FedEx Cup standings this week to be sure of his playing rights next year, but he failed to build on a flawless round of 64 on Thursday and finished seven under par overall. Well off what he needed to avoid the Korn Ferry Tour Finals - which consists of three tournaments and involves the top 75 from the second tier US Tour and those who finished between 125th and 200th on the PGA Tour’s FedExCup points list.

At the conclusion of the finals there are 50 PGA Tour cards awarded and varying levels of membership on the tour for the following season.

Power’s round on Sunday included birdies on the second, fifth and 13th holes, but he dropped shots with a double bogey on the Par 4 11th hole.

Talking to Sky Sports after his round he said there were positives to take from the weekend’s golf but after a slow start to the season he was left with too much to do:

“There was some good stuff to build on going into the Korn Ferry play-offs so I just have to go there and play well.

“It was really the start, I mean I really struggled until probably April, May time. And I just had a bit too much ground to make up. So it was frustrating as I had high hopes going into the season but you don’t really have much time to regroup. You’ve just got to take a few days off here and get ready to go again in 10 days time. So some positives, but more negatives than positives unfortunately. But again you have to get the attitude turned around here pretty quick.”

Power missed 11 of his first 15 cuts of the 2019 season.

“It’s tough, you do your best not to think about it but it’s one of things that every bogey seems to matter more and every birdie seems to matter more. So you really have to try and play your own game and try not to think about it. But again it is tough.”