Five open golf weeks around Ireland in August

Rosslare Golf Links

Dates: July 29th to August 11th

Rosslare run a two-week programme of open events from the end of July until the second week of August. From July 29th to August 1st the competitions are for women with a mixed scotch foursomes on Friday August 3rd before men’s open week commences the following day. Visitor fees range between €25 and €40 depending on the competition.

Full details and booking: www.rosslaregolf.com

Rosslare Golf Club.

Co Sligo Golf Club

Dates: August 3rd to 11th

Open week is the perfect chance to play the famed Rosses Point course in Sligo which is host to the West of Ireland Championship and sits in the shadow of Ben Bulben. Nine open competitions are held on the Harry Colt-designed links from Saturday to the following Sunday with visitor fees set at €50.

Full details and booking: www.countysligogolfclub.com

Co Sligo Golf Club.

Portmarnock Links

Dates: August 6th to 10th

The Bernahrd Langer-designed Portmarnock Links are running a five day festival of golf next week which includes a blue tees challenge on Thursday August 8th. The course sits alongside the famous old Portmarnock and many believe it’s just as good with fairways and greens in particular always in immaculate condition. Entry fee for each of the different competitions is €55.

Full details and booking: www.portmarnock.com

Portmarnock Links Golf Club.

K Club (Smurfit Course)

Dates: August 19th to 25th

The former host course of the European Open in Kildare has week of open competitions coming up for both men and women. There are specific team and individual events for both as well as a mixed team on the final day. Singles competitions cost 45 for visitors, three person team €135 per team and four person teams €180 per team while every visitor also receives a complimentary K Club towel.

Full details and booking: www.kclub.ie

The seventh hole at the K Club Smurfit Course.

Donegal Golf Club

Dates: August 21st to 24th

Lesser known than some of the clubs in this list but just as good, the links at Donegal Golf Club sits just outside the town of Donegal. In August they will host a mini open series with men and women open singles each day at a cost of €30 for vistors.

Full details and booking: www.donegalgolfclub.ie