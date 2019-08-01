Power hits the ground running at Wyndham

With time running out to save his PGA Tour card for next season, Seamus Power put his best foot forward in the opening round of the Wyndham Championship.

The Waterford player, who needs to move inside the top 125 from 144th in the FedEx Cup standings this week to be sure of his playing rights next year, carded a flawless round of 64 and on six-under lies just two shots off the clubhouse lead of Byeong Hun An.

The highlight of Power’s day came at the par-5 15th where he holed a 30-foot eagle putt while he added four other birdies in a bogey-free round. As things stand Power would move up to 121st and seal a place in the lucrative Fed-Ex Playoffs but he has plenty of work to do over the weekend to hang on to his PGA Tour card.

Padraig Harrington, the only other Irish player in the field, came home with three birdies in his final five holes to finish on two under par.